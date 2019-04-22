Manchester United News: Red Devils star confident of making top four ahead of Manchester Derby

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 162 // 22 Apr 2019, 20:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

One of the much-criticized figures of Manchester United in recent weeks, Ashley Young, spoke to MUTV ahead of the Red Devils crucial clash against arch-rivals Manchester City at the Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday.

In case you didn't know

Manchester United has had a torrid time since confirming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager during the last international break.

The Norweign has now lost five of the last five away matches, making it Manchester United most wretched away run since 1981.

The heart of the matter

The absolute self-implosion to Everton in the weekend rounded off a very poor week for the Red Devils. Earlier in the week, Barcelona eliminated them at the Camp Nou in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United stand-in captain and much crictcized defender Ashley Young discussed about United's hopes of getting into UCL next season and their upcoming match.

We know how important that (derby) is going to be. If you can’t get yourselves up for the Manchester derby, there’s something wrong.

I’ve got confidence that we’re going to be ready for Wednesday, we’ve got to dust ourselves down fairly quickly and go again this week. We've got four games left, we’ve got four wins to get. It’s going to be tough but I’m sure we can do it

The stand in skipper also voiced his opinion of their match against Everton where they shipped in four goals without a reply for the first time since 2016.

It's one of the worst games for me personally, and for the team

Advertisement

I think we deserved to lose. We did not play how we wanted to play. It's hard for me to speak about. It’s not for the young players. I’m one of the most senior players. If anyone is to blame for this it’s me.

When you win the battle in midfield it's easier to play. We didn’t do that today

What's next?

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the EPL knowing that any more slip up could mean that the Red Devils could be out of reckoning for the UCL qualification spot for next season.