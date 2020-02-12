Manchester United News: Red Devils star slams former manager Jose Mourinho

Anthony Martial enjoyed a rocky relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has shed light on his relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho, confirming reports that the pair didn't enjoy the best of times in their two and a half year spell together at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was eventually sacked in December 2018 after failing to turn around a series of underwhelming results, as he was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the season. The Portuguese international developed a reputation of pulling no punches in front of the media, as he did not hesitate to throw his players under the bus.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Martial has lifted the lid on his relationship with the three-time Premier League winning manager, adding that the 57-year-old never told things directly to the players and instead did so in front of the media.

It's true that I'd have preferred it if he'd told me directly, there's no need to say it in front of everybody. After that, you definitely want to prove him wrong. He didn't start me during the first few games and each time I came on, I scored. In the end, he told me: 'You see, now you understand what I wanted'

Martial has recaptured his mojo under Solskjaer and has managed to claw his way back into the starting XI, as he has led the line frequently alongside Marcus Rashford and new signing Daniel James. The Frenchman, however, was never completely trusted by Mourinho and enjoyed a rocky relationship with him, as he never got a chance to prove himself consistently.

It can get to you. You just want to show him you deserve to be on the pitch.

In Rashford's long term injury absence, the onus is on Martial to deliver the goods for the Red Devils in front of goal in the business end of the season and it remains to be seen if Manchester United secure a UEFA Champions League spot at the end of the season.

