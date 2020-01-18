Manchester United News: Red Devils trigger Eric Bailly's contract with two-year extension

Manchester United have triggered the option to extend clause in Eric Bailly's contract, thereby now keeping him at the club for two more years. The center-back, whose deal was set to expire at the end of the ongoing season, is now extended until the 2021/22 term.

Bailly joined the Red Devils back in 2016 from Villarreal, but has seen his turbulent time at Old Trafford marred by injuries and substandard showings on the pitch. He made just 13 league appearances in the 2017/18 season, following it up with 12 more in the next.

An unfortunate ankle injury at the back end of 2017 kept him out for about three months, after which he sustained a knee injury in July 2019 in a pre-season friendly against Spurs. The 25-year-old, who is still young, robust and one of the better centre-halves in the division, returned to action for the U-23s less than a week ago.

The high voltage encounter against Liverpool may be a tad too much for the defender, but he could make an appearance on January 26, in the FA Cup fourth round fixture against Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Bailly initially, being Jose Mourinho's first signing at Manchester United, penned a four-year deal with an option to extend for two more years. With United not having been at their best at the back despite the big-money arrival of Harry Maguire, Bailly could offer a differential in defence.

United's prime focus as of now, would simply be on inflicting a first defeat of the season to Liverpool, on January 20, at Anfield.

