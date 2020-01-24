Manchester United News: Romelu Lukaku defends decision to swap Old Trafford for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has been in fine form since swapping Manchester United for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku believes that he made the right decision to leave Manchester United this season, as he joined Serie A giants Inter Milan in a big-money move. The Belgian international, who was signed by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2017, spent two seasons at Old Trafford, before falling out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and eventually sealing a move away from the club.

After joining the Nerazzurri in the summer, Lukaku has been one of the standout players in the Italian top-flight, as his tally of 18 goals and 4 assists in 26 games has put Inter Milan in contention to win the Serie A title for the first time since 2010. Speaking to Sky Sports, the towering striker has said that his decision to swap England for Italy turned out to be the best solution for all parties involved.

"I made my decision around March, and I went to the manager’s office and told him it was time for me to find something else. I wasn’t performing and I wasn’t playing. I think it was better for both sides to go separate ways. I think I made the right decision."

While Lukaku left the club feeling hard done by, as he was often scapegoated for the Red Devils' poor showings last season, he admitted to the fact that he wasn't at his best, which led to his eventual departure from the club.

“Manchester United has made space for the younger players to come through so I think it was a win-win situation for both of us. I think I had to rediscover myself. Last year was difficult for me on the professional side, because stuff was not going how I wanted and I was not performing as well."

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season and has heaped praise on manager Antonio Conte, who has rejuvenated his career in Italy.

“The manager, he tells it straight to your face if you’re doing well or wrong. He just gave me that – he stepped on my confidence but it woke me up at the same time. He does it to everybody, it doesn’t matter who you are. Everybody is equal. You work hard, you train hard and you play. If you don’t do what he says, you don’t play. You know where you stand – and that’s what I respect about him.”

Lukaku has rediscovered his scoring touch this season and his form will be crucial to Inter's title hopes, as they look to dethrone Juventus in the Serie A summit.