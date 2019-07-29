×
Manchester United News: Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian missing from squad named for Norway friendly

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
122   //    29 Jul 2019, 15:51 IST

Manchester United Official Training & Press Conference
Manchester United Official Training & Press Conference

Manchester United today flew out to Norway for tomorrow's friendly against Kristiansund, with Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Darmian missing, along with Eric Bailly.

Bailly, who sustained an ankle injury in the 2-1 friendly win over Tottenham Hotspur at Shanghai is set to face a spell on the sidelines. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maintained his stance that Lukaku has not yet featured in United's pre-season fixtures only because he has been injured and that any potential transfer away from the club has not played a part.

Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, with the Nerazzuri's new manager Antonio Conte reportedly making the Belgian his primary target, having previously failed to secure his services at Chelsea, when Lukaku moved to United from Everton.

United have been steadfast in their valuation of the Belgian striker, and so far, Inter haven't really made progress in matching United's £75 million valuation of Lukaku.

United have one more preseason game left to play after tomorrow's game against Kristiansund, with a fixture against AC Milan on Saturday at Cardiff's Millenium Stadium.

Solskjaer's men open their Premier League campaign on the 11th of August in a mouth-watering clash against Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Full Manchester United squad that traveled to Norway

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba, Tahith Chong

Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Matteo Darmian
