Manchester United News Roundup: Ajax star dreams of Old Trafford switch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reserves high praise for Red Devils superstar, and more — 19th February 2021

After an emphatic 4-0 win away at Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League, Manchester United prepare for their return to Premier League action as Newcastle United are set to visit Old Trafford at the weekend. The Red Devils smashed the Magpies in their last encounter at St James' Park by a scoreline of 4-1, and would hope for a similar result this time around against Steve Bruce's men.

Ahead of their return to Old Trafford, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Marcus Rashford

Real Sociedad v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg One

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says star forward Marcus Rashford is getting 'better and better' as he continues to grow in stature under the former striker. Rashford has enjoyed a remarkable improvement over the last couple of seasons and scored his 17th goal of the campaign against La Real, giving him plenty of time to surpass his tally from last season.

Speaking on the 23-year-old, the Manchester United boss said;

"He [Marcus Rashford] is getting better and better, closer and closer. He’s improving all the time. The chances he gets because of his athleticism and movement. He was strong to hold him off for the first one, but the goalkeeper came close to him, and that was a hardish one."

7 - Marcus Rashford has scored seven goals in European competition this season for Manchester United - excluding qualifiers, this is the most by an Englishman in a season for the Red Devils since Bobby Charlton scored eight in the 1964-65 Fairs Cup. Devil. pic.twitter.com/I3ZiWa7Gyx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2021

Solskjaer continued,

"The second one, the goalkeeper comes out, and that’s another one we’re working on. We had loads of practice on that yesterday, actually. He’s improving, and, of course, I can see we are still working. He knows what we want him to improve on, and the goal was a good example of composure and technical quality."

Rashford has been instrumental to Manchester United's good form this year and is only behind star midfielder Bruno Fernandes in terms of goals and assists for the Red Devils so far.

Dan James dismisses Bruno Fernandes' claim about second goal

Real Sociedad v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg One

Manchester United winger Dan James rejected Bruno Fernandes' claims that he unintentionally set up the midfielder for his and the team's second goal against Real Sociedad. James got onto the end of a superb pass from Rashford, and an onrushing Fernandes ran in from behind him to smash the ball past Alex Remiro with a first-time strike.

While Fernandes suggested that James' touch could have been unintentional, the Welshman revealed that he fully intended to set the Portuguese up for the goal. He explained;

"I always knew I was onside, when I heard it was Bruno being checked I knew he was behind me so I knew it was going to be a goal. I was just thinking about the assist, I meant to touch it to him."

The ex-Swansea City star added,

"I think Bruno was annoyed with me that I didn’t get him an assist at the end, but it was nice to go through and score."

James capped off a superb display against the Spanish side with a goal as well as an assist on the night.

Ajax star Brian Brobbey dreams of Manchester United move

Ajax wonderkid Brian Brobbey is edging towards an exit from Amsterdam this summer and dreams for a move to Manchester United, as per reports. The 19-year-old is the latest of many Ajax starlets to have impressed with the Dutch champions, with the forward netting twice and setting up a goal in just 84 minutes of Eredivisie action this year.

🇳🇱 Brian Brobbey vs Willem II last night:



⏱️ Minutes Played - 8

⚽ Goals - 1

🅰️ Assists- 1

🏹 Shots - 2

🤤 Dribbles - 1

🌡️ WS Rating - 7.77



🔥 The 18-year-old turned a 1-1 draw into a 3-1 win for Ajax — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 29, 2021

The report suggests that Brobbey dreams of an Old Trafford switch and does not intend to extend his contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA this summer, and could move to Manchester United for free should the Red Devils want him. It is, however, important to note that he is represented by notorious super-agent Mino Raiola, who is not on the best of terms with Solskjaer's men due to the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Paul Pogba.

