Manchester United News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes could convince exciting Premier League star for Old Trafford switch, Red Devils initiate contact for €150m superstar, and more | 6th March, 2021

Manchester United are set to go head-to-head with their cross-town rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Red Devils are on the back of three consecutive 0-0 draws and have just three wins in ten games across all competitions. The Cityzens, on the other hand, are on a historic run of results and could extend their historical winning streak of over 20 games.

Ahead of the upcoming game, here is a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United contact Leeds United for Bruno Fernandes' ex-teammate Raphinha

Leeds United v Southampton - Premier League

After setting the Premier League alight since his move from Ligue 1, Raphinha has garnered attention from several of Europe's elite, including Bayern Munich and Liverpool. It has now been reported by Brazilian outlet UOL that Manchester United have joined the chase for his signature.

The Brazilian has registered five goals, and five assists in 18 league starts and has been in sublime form for Leeds United. Leeds are set to hold an internal meeting with his agent Deco and discuss Manchester United's interest in Raphinha.

Raphinha is the first Leeds United player to score a direct free-kick in the Premier League this season.



What a player. What a signing. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/35FgRQIEhL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2021

Furthermore, the winger is believed to be close friends with Red Devils talisman Bruno Fernandes, who he played alongside at Sporting CP. The pair, as per the report, are in 'daily contact' over a potential switch to Old Trafford. Fernandes could play a massive role in Raphinha's signing.

Manchester United monitor Edmond Tapsoba

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Bayer 04 Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba has become the latest addition to Manchester United's growing list of centre-back targets after a tip-off from a respected German figure, as per an exclusive from Express. The Burkina Faso defender, purchased by Leverkusen for an initial deal of £15.5m, has become one of the most sought-after defenders after a brilliant campaign in the Bundesliga.

Tapsoba has played every minute when available for Peter Bosz's side, missing just two games due to COVID-19. Tapsoba has impressed particularly with his ability to bring the ball out from his defence, and idolised John Stones, a player known for his excellent ability to carry the ball. Tapsoba's previous deal had a £44m release clause, but having signed a new deal until 2026, that figure is likely to have increased.

Red Devils initiate contact for Erling Haaland

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland is set to be at the heart of a bidding war come summer with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a host of top European clubs set to battle for his services. As per a new report from Spain, it has been claimed that Manchester United have already initiated contact over a potential deal for the Borussia Dortmund superstar.

The report adds that Manchester United will need to shatter their transfer record and offer a total package of €150m to sign the Norwegian star. €110m of that fee will be Haaland's transfer fee, €30m is believed to be the commission demanded by his notorious super-agent Mino Raiola, and the remaining €10m is for the commissions for other parties involved, including the Norwegian's father.

Two goals in nine minutes against Bayern Münich, Allianz Arena. The goal machine @ErlingHaaland 🇳🇴🤖 #Haaland #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2021

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can convince his compatriot to choose Manchester United over the other European clubs interested in signing him.

