Manchester United News Roundup: Club add 22-goal striker to summer shortlist, Red Devils set asking price for in-demand star, and more — April 19th, 2021

For the first time since the resumption of domestic football after the international break, Manchester United have been given a midweek break to rest and recuperate ahead of a derby clash with rivals Leeds United at Elland Road. The Red Devils tore Marcelo Bielsa's side to shreds the last time they faced each other which was at Old Trafford, where Manchester United won the game 6-2.

Ahead of the reverse fixture of that explosive match-up, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Red Devils to demand €25m for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United have set a price tag of €25m for West Ham target Jesse Lingard this summer, as per reports. The Englishman has been in incredible form since moving to the London Stadium this season, registering more goals than any player in the league since his debut for the Hammers (nine).

Manchester United have asked West Ham for € 25m for Jesse Lingard. Negotiations are ongoing between the two teams. Jesse Lingard is keen to continue his career at West Ham. That strengthens the hand of West Ham's managers.#WestHam #ManchesterUnited #MFC #Lingard https://t.co/csw7yTJSUm — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) April 18, 2021

After falling out of favor at Old Trafford with only three appearances in total in the first half of the campaign, Lingard is believed to be keen to extend his stay at West Ham beyond the current campaign. The 28-year-old at the heart of West Ham's astonishing push for UEFA Champions League football as they currently sit fourth place with 55 points.

Manchester United and Liverpool eye move for Youssef El-Nesyri

Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the clubs keeping tabs on Youssef El-Nesyri, as per reports. The Moroccan has had an excellent campaign for fourth-placed Sevilla this season, scoring 16 goals in the league and 22 across all competitions. West Ham tried to sign him in the January window for £26m but their advances were turned down by the club.

Youssef En-Nesyri has now scored nine LaLiga goals in 2021, only Lionel Messi (12) and Luis Suárez (10) have more.



What a finish. #ElGranDerbi 📐 pic.twitter.com/870l1pEefQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2021

Now, with Edinson Cavani reportedly edging closer to an exit from the club due to personal reasons amidst rumours of a return to South America, the Red Devils might be forced to enter the market for a centre-forward. El-Nesyri is part of the list of strikers being considered by the club along with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. The Sevilla man could be available for a fee of £40m.

Manchester United set to 'fight' for Raphael Varane

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane this summer. The French defender has been earmarked as one of the Red Devils' priority target for the coming summer window as they look to improve their defensive unit, and are also interested in the likes of Pau Torres and Jules Kounde.

A new report from France Football has claimed that Varane is interested in experiencing life in the Premier League, which could come as a huge boost to Manchester United's hopes of landing him. However, they will face competition from Chelsea for his signature should he become available.

