Manchester United News Roundup: Club to battle Liverpool for 21-year-old striker, Red Devils ready bid for French forward, and more — 25th March, 2021

Manchester United could see up to eight of their stars in action on Thursday night during the ongoing international break. Victor Lindelof (Sweden), Scott McTominay (Scotland), David de Gea (Spain), Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford, and Jesse Lingard (England) could be set to play their first international fixtures of the calendar year.

🌍 Eight Reds could be in international action today! Good luck, everyone 🤞



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇸🇲 (19:45 GMT)

🇪🇸 v 🇬🇷 (19:45 GMT)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 v 🇦🇹 (19:45 GMT)

🇸🇪 v 🇬🇪 (19:45 GMT) pic.twitter.com/w5q9OasI1R — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 25, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will mark their return to domestic football with a game against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the first week of April.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United and Liverpool to battle for Dusan Vlahovic

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool have been tipped as two potential destinations for Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina. The towering Serb, who has found the back of the net 12 times in 27 games for La Viola, has been previously linked to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.

3 - Prior to Dusan Vlahovic, the last Fiorentina player to score a hat-trick in Serie A during the first half of play was Kurt Roland Hamrin, in February 1964 against Atalanta. Uncontrollable.#BeneventoFiorentina pic.twitter.com/A8gYeviusI — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 13, 2021

However, the report from Italy has claimed [h/t: SportWitness] that 'sirens from top European clubs have already started to ring strongly', before namedropping Manchester United, Liverpool, and even Real Madrid. The Red Devils will certainly be in the market for a striker should Edinson Cavani depart, and given their strong interest in Vlahovic's teammate and compatriot Nikola Milenkovic, they could be set to do a lot of business with Fiorentina.

Red Devils join race for Nabil Fekir

Real Betis v Deportivo Alavés - La Liga Santander

Manchester United and Internazionale are interested in signing Real Betis star Nabil Fekir this summer, as per reports. The Frenchman, who joined Los Verdiblancos from Olympique Lyon, came mighty close to joining English champions Liverpool on two separate occasions. Despite Liverpool still being the 'main favourites' to sign Fekir, the Red Devils and Inter have been mentioned as possible destinations.

Betis are not interested in letting go of their World Cup-winning star, due to which it would take a large transfer fee to get Fekir — who scored three goals and set up a further five in LaLiga this year — out of the Benito Villamarin.

2 - Nabil Fekir is the first @RealBetis_en player to score in each of his first two appearances against Barcelona in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century (two goals). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/1EBkv3vZLj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 9, 2020

It is important to note, however, that there is a possibility of the Red Devils being mentioned only to spark a transfer battle, as it is unlikely for them to invest in another attacking midfielder. Manchester United already have Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, and on-loan star Jesse Lingard to occupy Fekir's position.

Manchester United linked with Moussa Diaby

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Manchester United are interested in signing Moussa Diaby from Bayer 04 Leverkusen this summer, as per reports from Germany. The Frenchman, who has scored three goals and has seven assists to show for in the Bundesliga this season, has impressed profoundly for Peter Bosz's side. His displays have attracted interest from the Red Devils, who are keen to bolster their attack.

However, they have their work cut out for them as Diaby is also held in high regard by the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as both clubs have extensively scouted the winger. The Bavarians, much like Manchester United, are ready to launch a bid for the star, who is set to cost his potential suitors upwards of €40m.

