Manchester United News Roundup: In-demand LaLiga star open to Red Devils switch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initiates contact with superstar target, and more — 24th March, 2021

Manchester United continue to be linked with defensive reinforcements ahead of what could be a defining summer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure at the club as he continues to rebuild the team. The Red Devils currently sit in second place but are unlikely to usurp league leaders Manchester City, who hold a staggering 14-point lead over their cross-town rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are scheduled to play Brighton & Hove Albion upon their return from the ongoing international break. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Pau Torres interested in Manchester United move

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Amidst several reports linking him with a big-money move to Manchester United, the Spaniard is indeed interested in completing the move as per an exclusive from the MEN. Torres, who has impressed profoundly with his displays for Villarreal, has been on the Red Devils' radar for some time now, and has also been monitored by the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

The report claims he would be interested in a switch to Old Trafford should Manchester United make a move for him. Torres is believed to have a release clause worth €60m in his contract which he signed two years ago. Until a recent injury, the 24-year-old left-footed defender has been an ever-present for the Yellow Submarine, featuring 32 times for them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'keeps calling' Erling Haaland over transfer

Erling Haaland is wanted by a host of clubs this summer including Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and several others. Manchester United are also very much in the running for his signature, according to a report from AS, who claim that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has initiated contact with Haaland.

20 - Erling Haaland is the youngest ever player to score in six consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances (20y 231d). Superstar. pic.twitter.com/UvRwQ6GdpX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

Solskjaer and Haaland worked together during their time at FK Molde and hold each other in very high regard. The report states Solskjaer 'keeps calling' the Borussia Dortmund striker in the hope of convincing him to join Manchester United. They have reportedly made Haaland their top priority for the centre-forward position and will even listen to offers for current striker Anthony Martial to sign him.

Manchester United target Pedro Goncalves to sign new contract

Sporting CP star and Manchester United target Pedro Goncalves is set to be offered a new deal to keep him at the club, as per reports in Portugal. Goncalves, who only joined the club last summer, has been at the heart of Sporting's first title charge in nearly two decades with a whopping 15 goals and five assists from midfield as he's filled the void left by Bruno Fernandes.

😱 Sporting signed Pedro Goncalves as Bruno Fernandes' replacement and now #MUFC are keen on him as well!



🏆 The 22-year-old is inspiring Sporting to their first league title since 2002, but who exactly is he?



👀 All 15 of his goals this season have come from open play 👇 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 16, 2021

The 22-year-old was was identified as a potential target for Manchester United last summer. While he currently has a €60m release clause with Sporting owning only 50% of his rights, with the other half belonging to Famalicao, the Lisbon club hope to change this by offering him a new contract. There will be a significantly higher clause protecting Goncalves, due to which Manchester United must move quickly should they retain an interest in the impressive Portuguese star.

