Manchester United News Roundup: Club set to battle Barcelona for €50m LaLiga superstar, Red Devils eye shock move for star Premier League goalkeeper, and more — 23rd March, 2021

With the international break set to unfold over the next couple of weeks, Manchester United will continue to monitor their targets as they look to revamp their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. Following their elimination from the FA Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have only the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League to look to with the hope of wrapping up their campaign on a positive note.

Luke Shaw heaps praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw reserved high praise for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his impeccable man-management and approach to the job. The English full-back, fresh off his recall to the national side, has arguably been one of the best left-backs in world football this season and credited Solskjaer for his contribution to his season.

Speaking on the Manchester United boss in an exclusive with Sky Sports, he explained;

"His [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's] man-management is second to none. The way he conducts himself in terms of how he speaks to the players, it gets the best out of them. You can see that. He deals with situations perfectly in terms of what is needed, especially at a big club like Manchester United."

🤯 Luke Shaw has created more goalscoring chances (36) than Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo COMBINED (34) in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021 pic.twitter.com/gOeqVaymW5 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 18, 2021

Shaw added;

"He takes the pressure off the lads and takes it all himself. Sometimes it is not fair because we are the ones on the pitch and we need to take our fair share too. For me, especially, from what I had before Ole came in, it is a total difference. It has pushed me to a new level."

Shaw was awarded Manchester United's Player of the Month award for February and is in one to feature for Gareth Southgate's England after an absence of over two years.

Barcelona to compete with Manchester United for Saul Niguez

Atletico de Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is set to discard four players in the summer transfer window including Saul Niguez. Manchester United have long admired the versatile Spanish midfielder and this summer could finally present the perfect opportunity to sign him has the Rojblancos could sanction his departure.

However, the Red Devils have their work cut out for them as they have to battle Barcelona for his signature. The Blaugrana are in the market for midfield reinforcements and have also monitored Saul for quite some time. In fact, they hold a unique advantage over Manchester United in this regard.

Saúl Ñiguez has now scored 10 Champions League goals in his career, every single one has been the opening goal of the game.



Saúl. Scores. First. pic.twitter.com/2LD5vsbeAW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 18, 2020

When Atletico Madrid signed David Villa from Barcelona back in 2013, the Catalans asked to be handed a first-refusal option over Saul should he ever depart from the club. Due to this reason, it remains to be seen if Manchester United can manage to bring Saul to Old Trafford despite the Blaugrana's longstanding interest in him. He has a €150m release clause but could leave for around €50m.

Manchester United in the mix for Patson Daka

RB Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv - UEFA Champions League: Play-Offs Second Leg

Manchester United are believed to be one of many clubs in the mix for Red Bull Salzburg star Patson Daka, as per reports. The 22-year-old forward has been in blazing form this year, having scored an astonishing 20 goals and setting up five more in just 18 Austrian Bundesliga games.

Zambian coach Milutin Sredejovic even went on to liken Daka to African football icon Samuel Eto'o, saying;

"I would say he’s [Daka] on the road to replace what Samuel Eto’o once was in representing Africa and African football."

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka is inspired by Premier League stars ✨ pic.twitter.com/aYUCj6A0IL — Goal (@goal) January 6, 2021

Apart from Manchester United, Daka has drawn interest from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal. He is said to be currently valued at €20m, but that figure rise due to his superb form.

Manchester United could make shock move for Hugo Lloris

As per a massive claim from French outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United could make a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris this summer. Current number one David de Gea has been strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford amidst links to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as they look to get his massive £350,000-a-week wages off their books.

117 - Hugo Lloris has played 117 games with the French national team 🇫🇷, becoming the third most capped player in France's history behind Lilian Thuram (142) and Thierry Henry (123). Captain. pic.twitter.com/ujz9f5zebO — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 11, 2020

While Dean Henderson has shown he is ready to take over from De Gea as Manchester United's number one, Lloris could provide an experienced, short-term option for the spot. The Frenchman has just over 15 months left on his current deal and could be open to a new challenge before signing a new deal at Tottenham Hotspur, potentially playing UEFA Champions League football at Old Trafford.

