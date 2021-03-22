Manchester United News Roundup: Donny van de Beek could be used in deal for superstar forward, Red Devils to listen to offers for fan favourite, and more — 22nd March, 2021

Manchester United signed off from domestic action ahead of the international break in disappointing fashion with a 3-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. The Red Devils were second-best in every department and were outplayed by Brendan Rodgers' Foxes to progress to their first semi-final appearance since 1981/82.

After a disappointing end to their FA Cup campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men now have only the Premier League — where they sit in second place — and the UEFA Europa League quarter-final to look to. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United to listen to offers for Anthony Martial

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

After one of the most disappointing campaigns of his Manchester United career to date, Anthony Martial could be set to pay the price as the club will consider selling him this summer. The French striker has been in atrocious form, scoring just seven goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

With rumours surrounding their concrete interest in Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland gaining momentum, Martial could be the player to make way for the Norwegian as the Red Devils will raise funds with the Frenchman's sale. Martial found the net 23 times last season to register his best figures for Manchester United but has looked a shadow of his former self so far this year.

Donny van de Beek could be used in Erling Haaland deal

Amidst a disappointing start to life at Manchester United, Donny van de Beek could be on his way out of the club just a year after joining. A new report claims Manchester United could potentially use Van de Beek in a deal to sign Erling Haaland this summer from Borussia Dortmund.

20 - Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has now scored 20 goals in 14 UEFA Champions League appearances; the quickest a player has ever reached 20 goals in the competition, and in 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder (Harry Kane, 24). Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/jaUCwVmIks — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

The Norwegian superstar is believed to be their priority target for the coming window and is expected to cost in excess of €75, due to which Van de Beek — signed from AFC Ajax for €40m — could be used as a makeweight. The report claims Manchester United are aware they might have to take a loss on the Dutchman should they sell him outright, due to which this is a 'creative solution' they've come up with to deal with the situation.

Eric Bailly 'worried' he's being pushed out of the club

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly could push for a move away from the club after being disheartened at a lack of game time, as per a source close to the player. The Ivorian has been second-choice to Victor Lindelof and captain Harry Maguire at the club and, with just 16 months left on his contract, Bailly is weighing up his options before signing a new deal.

A source told Sky Sports;

"Eric [Bailly] loves the club and the fans, his family are settled in Manchester and he’d like nothing more than to spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford. But he feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he’s had enough. He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer]. He now realises he’s too good and too young to spend his time sitting on the bench."

👀 Man Utd results with Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire starting together this season:



👥 Matches - 9

✅ Wins - 7

🤝 Draws - 1

❌ Losses - 1 pic.twitter.com/mAC17jsdTC — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 19, 2021

Bailly, who turns 27 in April, has failed to accumulate even 1,000 minutes of action this season across all competitions and has been handed only seven starts in the Premier League. The Manchester United man has, however, been forced to deal with his fair share of injuries.

