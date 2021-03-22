Manchester United News Roundup: Club consider move for £50m Premier League winger, Red Devils reignite interest in Atletico Madrid superstar, and more — 21st March, 2021

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in a 3-1 thrashing away at the King Power Stadium. The Red Devils were outplayed by the Foxes, who registered a thoroughly impressive win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as two Kelechi Iheanacho strikes and a goal from Youri Tielemans were enough to see them through to the next round.

The players will now disperse to attend to international commitments before returning to Old Trafford for a visit from Brighton and Hove Albion in April. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid interested in Andre Silva

AC Milan's poor decision to allow Andre Silva to leave for as little as €3m is likely to cost them as the in-form striker is now wanted by Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, as per reports. The Portuguese forward has kickstarted his career in the Bundesliga with a stunning 20-goal campaign and could be worth up to ten times what Eintracht Frankfurt paid for Silva.

Erling Haaland Andre Silva



🤝

Scoring their 20th

Bundesliga goal of the

season inside the first

five minutes today — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 20, 2021

The Red Devils have noticeably fallen short in the attacking department this campaign with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood failing to replicate their sublime form last year. A move for Silva, who spent a torrid time at Milan after a big-money move from FC Porto, could be on the cards for Manchester United to bolster their forward line.

Manchester United identify Pedro Neto as Jadon Sancho

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have long admired English superstar Jadon Sancho but have, so far, refused to meet Borussia Dortmund's asking price for him. Should they be priced out of a move for the £100m man once again, Manchester United will attempt to sign Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers instead, as per reports.

The Portuguese star has been one of the best young players in the Premier League this year, contributing directly to ten goals for Nuno Espirito Santo's men. The report claims Manchester United might have to put together an offer worth up to £50m to sign the 21-year-old this summer on the back of an impressive campaign in the league.

3 - Pedro Neto has scored as many goals in Wolves' 10 Premier League games this season as he managed in 29 such appearances last term (3). He has also scored in back-to-back games for the very first time in the competition. Emerge. pic.twitter.com/Ibq1fYJ51V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2020

Being a player adept at playing on the right, Neto — who once had a failed trial at Old Trafford five years ago — could tick all the right boxes for the Red Devils.

Manchester United eye move for Saul Niguez

Atletico de Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Another player that Manchester United have had an interest in for a long while, Saul Niguez, could be on the move this summer after over 300 games for Atletico Madrid, as per reports. The Spaniard is believed to be keen on an exit and, after previously admitting that he is flattered by the links to Manchester United, the English club could make a move for him come summer.

While Saul has a €150m release clause in his contract, the report claims the Red Devils will try to sign him for a fee between €35-50m instead this summer. With the futures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Donny van de Beek up in the air, a player as versatile as Saul could be a massive asset for Manchester United to have among their ranks.

