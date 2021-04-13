Manchester United News Roundup: Club to battle PSG and Real Madrid for Serie A midfielder, Red Devils keen on Blancos superstar, and more — 13th April, 2021

Manchester United continue to prepare for their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash with LaLiga Santander side Granada. They will be forced to deal with the absences of three key players in Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Scott McTominay due to suspensions, while Anthony Martial will also miss the game via injury.

With Eric Bailly also unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19, the likes of Fred, Axel Tuanzebe, and Alex Telles are likely to step in for the three suspended stars as they look to defend their 2-0 lead from the first leg. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Aston Villa 'braced' for Emi Martinez bid

Aston Villa are bracing themselves for a 'monster' offer for their star goalkeeper Emi Martinez this summer, with Manchester United in the fray for his signature. The South American, who joined from Arsenal for £17m, has been one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in the Premier League this season with 14 clean sheets in 30 appearances so far.

With David de Gea edging closer to a departure from Manchester United in the summer amidst Dean Henderson's emergence as their number one keeper, Martinez is being eyed up as a replacement for the Spaniard. He could provide Henderson with competition for the number one spot. Apart from Martinez, Manchester United are also in the market for a replacement for Sergio Romero, who is expected to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Manchester United keen on Raphael Varane

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Advertisement

Manchester United hope to 'drive down' Real Madrid's asking price for Raphael Varane ahead of the transfer window, as per reports. The Frenchman is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Blancos and is yet to agree a new deal with the club, leaving his long-term future at the capital club in doubt.

The Red Devils have long admired Varane and could capitalise on the situation to bring him to Old Trafford. They hope to sign him for a fee less than Real Madrid's current £60m valuation of the defender. While they believe Varane is the ideal partner for Harry Maguire, they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Manchester United set to rekindle interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Hellas Verona FC v SS Lazio - Serie A

Advertisement

Manchester United are set to battle Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, as per reports in Italy. The towering Serb has been linked with all three clubs in the past, and the Red Devils came close to signing him in 2019 as part of a €75m deal, but the move ultimately failed to materialise.

The report suggests that Manchester United will consider a move for Milinkovic-Savic, who has a contract until 2024, if Lazio finish outside the UEFA Champions League places at the end of the season. The Biancocelesti currently find themselves in sixth place and are six points off fourth-placed Atalanta with a game in hand.

100 - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the third foreign player to have won 100 Serie A games with Lazio in the three points for a win era - behind Stefan Radu (160) and Senad Lulic (148). Aquilotto. pic.twitter.com/eJDvhkr0n0 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 6, 2021

A move for Milinkovic-Savic could be on the cards for Manchester United in the event of Paul Pogba's departure. The French superstar is set to enter the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has been linked with moves to Juventus, PSG, and Real Madrid.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for blockbuster return, Red Devils to move for €65m-rated LaLiga star, and more