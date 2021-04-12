Manchester United News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for blockbuster return, Red Devils to move for €65m-rated LaLiga star, and more — 12th April, 2021

Manchester United continue to prepare for their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash against Granada at Old Trafford. The reverse fixture against the Spanish side ended in a 2-0 win for Manchester United, with goals in either half from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes sealing the victory. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Scott McTominay are set to miss the game via suspension.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United retain interest in Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in Jadon Sancho during the coming transfer window, as per reports in England. The superstar forward has long been admired by the Red Devils and came close to signing for them last summer, but the club were unfortunately priced out of a move by Borussia Dortmund.

79 - Jadon Sancho has been involved in 79 league goals before turning 21 today. No English player's been involved in as many before their 21st birthday within the top 5 Euro leagues since 1992. Special.

@OptaAnalyst is now live! The new website for data-driven storytelling. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2021

Manchester Evening News now claim that a move to Manchester United could still be on the cards for Sancho as the club hope to strengthen their right-wing position come summer. However, they also suggest that star striker Erling Haaland remains their priority target heading into the window, so it will be interesting to see which Dortmund star they can manage to sign in the summer.

Manchester United set to move for Pau Torres

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

LaLia Santander stars Pau Torres and Jules Kounde have been tipped as the two main centre-back targets for Manchester United come summer. The Sevilla and Villarreal defenders have been crucial to their sides' fortunes in the recent past and have garnered attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

While Sevilla will be prepared to negotiate a transfer fee less than Kounde's €90m release clause, reports suggest that Torres — who has a €65m release clause — is more 'attainable' for the club than the Frenchman. Furthermore, the Spaniard is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League, making him an ideal option to bolster their defence come summer.

However, it is important to note that Villarreal expect Torres' €65m clause to be paid in full and will not accept any player exchange proposals to lower his price.

Manchester United could make shock Cristiano Ronaldo move

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United could be prepared to make a shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo should they seal UEFA Champions League qualification for next season, as per reports in Italy. The Portuguese superstar has been strongly linked with an exit from Turin this summer on the back of three successive eliminations from the UCL knockout stages.

Calciomercato have now made a huge claim, saying that Ronaldo could be set for a blockbuster return to Old Trafford ahead of next season. They state that the 36-year-old has never ruled out a return to his former club and, given that Paul Pogba wants to leave the club, he could be used in a potential deal with Juventus.

15 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player able to score at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in the top-5 European leagues (since 2006/07). Giant.#JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/rS4vlrJkEh — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 10, 2021

The report suggests that the UCL qualification money could also play a huge role in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, which could be an option for Manchester United to consider should Edinson Cavani leave the club.

