Manchester United News Roundup: Club 'close deal' to sign 21-year-old Serie A superstar, Red Devils retain interest in Bundesliga forward, and more — 22nd February 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations to host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils dispatched Newcastle United in the Premier League at the same venue on Sunday by a scoreline of 3-1 and returned to second place ahead of Leicester City.

Ahead of their upcoming game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United set to bid for Nikola Milenkovic

Manchester United are set to send in a proposal for ACF Fiorentina man Nikola Milenkovic to join the club come summer, as per reports in Italy. The Viola defender was a target for the Red Devils during Jose Mourinho's time at the club and has now reappeared on their radar ahead of a summer window where they hope to strengthen their central defensive options.

Nikola Milenković has now scored six goals in Serie A since the start of last season, more than any other centre-back in the league.



The Serb strikes again. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/u1uEfUXlZc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

Valued in the region of €35-40m, the towering Serb has built a superb reputation for himself with over a 100 matches under his belt for the Serie A side. Milenkovic is a strong presence both on the ball and in the air, and could be a superb addition to the side. The Belgrade-born defender has also filled in at right-back on occasion, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could benefit fromhis versatility as well.

Red Devils 'close deal' to sign Gigi Donnarumma

Manchester United have found an agreement to sign Italian international Gigi Donnarumma on a free transfer come summer, as per reports. The AC Milan man's contract is set to expire on June 30 and he has, so far, failed to agree terms to extend his stay at the Rossoneri and could depart from the club, with Manchester United believed to be his next destination as per the report.

200 - Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes today the youngest player to cross the milestone of 200 appearances in #SerieA in the era of three points for a win: with 21 years and 361 days he beats the previous record set by Gianluigi Buffon (24 y, 83 d). Golden.#MilanInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 21, 2021

Solskjaer is reportedly set to sanction the sale of either one of David de Gea or Dean Henderson in the summer window and bolster his options with Donnarumma. However, it is also important to note that the Mino Raiola client is a subject of interest for other European heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United 'absolutely want' to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are still very much interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, as per reports in Germany. The Red Devils were keen on signing him last summer but ultimately opted to drop their pursuit at the time due to his staggering €120m price tag. However, they could get their man this summer.

15 - Jadon Sancho (16 goals, 16 assists) is the first English player to register both 15 goals and assists in a single season in the top five European leagues since @mattletiss7 in the 1994-95 Premier League. Talent. #SCPBVB pic.twitter.com/35a75mhies — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2020

While The Athletic suggested earlier that Manchester United have cooled their interest in Sancho, BILD in Germany claim that they retain their interest in a transfer for the English forward and have already begun the game of poker with Dortmund to sign him. A transfer could be on the cards this summer due to the Bundesliga side's financial crunch, but they could receive much lesser than the price they quoted the Red Devils last summer.

