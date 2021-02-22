Manchester United News Roundup: Club identify David de Gea replacement, Red Devils could sign Real Madrid target for cut-price fee, and more — 21st February 2021

Manchester United ended their mini-slump of results in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United. The Red Devils sailed to victory on the back of goals from Marcus Rashford, Dan James, and Bruno Fernandes, with the Englishman's goal in particular being one of the best goals of the season scored by a Manchester United payer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now awaits a visit from Real Sociedad, who they thrashed by four goals to nothing last time out in Turin. Ahead of their return to European football, here is the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

Manchester United are considering a bid for AC Milan star Gigi Donnarumma to replace David de Gea, as per reports. The Spanish international, one of the club's longest-serving servants, has had a drop-off in form and has cost his side points with several uncharacteristic high-profile errors over the past two campaigns.

Last 7 @premierleague shots on target v Manchester United, from inside the box:



⚽ Conceded

⚽ Conceded

⚽ Conceded

⚽ Conceded

👐 Saved

👐 Saved

⚽ Conceded pic.twitter.com/u8fZZmgEHh — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 21, 2021

Despite having a Premier League-proven keeper in Dean Henderson waiting in the wings to claim De Gea's throne, the report suggests that it is Donnarumma who is being considered as the keeper to take over from the ex-Premier League Golden Glove winner. De Gea is reportedly on Juventus and PSG's radar should he become available this summer.

Amad Diallo forces change of transfer plans

FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Despite spending over two years scouting and attempting to sign English winger Jadon Sancho, Manchester United could cool their interest in the star after the arrival of Amad Diallo, as per reports. The Ivorian winger completed his big-money move to Old Trafford in the winter and has profoundly impressed his teammates in training as well as reserve games.

The report claims that after being convinced of Diallo's talent, Manchester United will ditch their pursuit of Sancho and focus on his Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland instead. The Norwegian superstar scored 43 goals in 43 games so far for Dortmund and has been linked with several top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Juventus, and others.

8/8 - Erling Haaland has scored 17 goals in 13 Champions League appearances, netting against all eight opponents he has faced in the competition. Only Robert Lewandowski (18) has scored more goals than the Norwegian in the competition since the start of last season. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/ulXHbXsLkK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

Solskjaer also said ahead of the game that he 'has the backing' in the transfer market, and although he didn't name any targets, he hinted at Manchester United potentially bringing in some big-name players.

Manchester United could sign David Carmo for cut-price fee

Manchester United's search for defensive reinforcements goes on, and they've appeared to have identified Braga SC's David Carmo as one of the priority options. A report suggests that they could go on to sign the towering Portuguese star for as little as £15m. He could be the long-term partner for Harry Maguire that Manchester United have been on the lookout for.

David Carmo in Liga NOS this season:



92% tackles won

84% pass accuracy

43 successful long passes

17 aerial challenges won

15 clearances



Well-rounded young CB. 🇵🇹👏 pic.twitter.com/aryTgAG8Rk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 13, 2020

Carmo has had an impressive start to his senior career in Liga NOS and has been one of the standout players in the division. However, he suffered a sickening ankle injury at the Estadio do Dragao and has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. Real Madrid have also registered an interest in signing the 21-year-old star as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos, as per last week's report from Spain.

