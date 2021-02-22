Twitter reacts as Bruno Fernandes-inspired Manchester United cruise to 3-1 win over Newcastle United

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a relatively comfortable 3-1 win against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retained up to nine players from the XI that started in Turin for their 4-0 rout of Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League. The only changes were Victor Lindelof for Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic for Scott McTominay, which was forced by an injury to the Scottish international.

The Magpies began the first half brightly and forced what could've been a costly error from David de Gea as a result of some intensive pressing. Although the hosts grew into the game in terms of possession, they failed to put together anything substantial, with Newcastle threatening on occasion on the counter.

Half an hour into the game, Marcus Rashford decided to take matters into his own hands and produced a simply sublime sequence of play to give the hosts a lead. The English forward received the ball from Harry Maguire and went on to nutmeg Emile Krafth twice in ten seconds and unleashed a searing strike into the near post after cutting in.

Rashford's strike was, unfortunately, cancelled out by a superb hit from returning Magpies superstar Allan Saint-Maximin. Maguire was in the thick of things again as he failed to head the ball away cleanly from a corner and the ball fell kindly to Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman's side-footed first-time strike into the top-right corner restored parity to the scoreline, and David de Gea — who got a hand to the shot — could do nothing to stop it from going in.

40 - Marcus Rashford's opener was his 40th goal in all competitions since the beginning of last season, with only Raheem Sterling (44), Harry Kane (45) and Mohamed Salah (47) managing more amongst all Premier League players. Consistency. pic.twitter.com/wq1tsUX1ws — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

The second half was more of the same, static play from Manchester United. They looked uninspired and severely lacked a cutting edge despite seeing so much of the ball. However, that changed just before the hour mark as Daniel James found himself isolated in the Newcastle penalty area and the in-form Welshman smashed it to Karl Darlow's left.

The goal was James' sixth goal in his last nine appearances across all competitions and followed up a great performance in midweek with another productive display at Old Trafford.

This was the turning point of the game and the moment that appeared to spark Manchester United to life. The Red Devils found another gear in terms of their attacking play and pressed hard to double their advantage.

Daniel James enjoyed that one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wEv4tefiZc — utdreport (@utdreport) February 21, 2021

Their efforts were rewarded in the 75th minute as Arsenal loanee Joe Willock found Rashford's dazzling footwork too quick to handle and brought him down in the penalty area. Spot-kick specialist Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty against the only Premier League keeper to have saved his penalty and coolly slotted the ball past him to double Manchester United's advantage.

It was a landmark game for highly-rated Red Devils prodigy Shola Shoretire as the 17-year-old made his senior debut for the club with a few minutes left on the clock, coming on to replace fellow Carrington graduate Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer's side saw out the remainder of the fixture comfortably and registered all three points to reclaim second spot on the table. It was another superb display from resurgent English star Luke Shaw, who was awarded the Man of the Match award for the game.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have face another setback in their fight for survival as they gear up for a battle to avoid the drop.

Last 7 @premierleague shots on target v Manchester United, from inside the box:



⚽ Conceded

⚽ Conceded

⚽ Conceded

⚽ Conceded

👐 Saved

👐 Saved

⚽ Conceded pic.twitter.com/u8fZZmgEHh — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 21, 2021

Martial plays like he’s 36. — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) February 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/vcQACG1fsT — Out of Context Manchester United (@nocontextunited) February 21, 2021

Across Europe’s top five leagues, no midfielder has registered more assists this season than Bruno Fernandes [10].



24 goal involvements in total. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7lKU5oKF77 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

Daniel James is not the most talented player in our squad, that goes without saying, but what he is is someone who will give absolutely everything he has from minute one until the last. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. — Daniel (@UtdApollo) February 21, 2021

Shola Shoretire makes his Premier League debut at 17 years old — the second youngest age a player has done so at Man Utd in the club’s history.



What a moment for him. 🧬 pic.twitter.com/BGXLlmoOWH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

Manchester United's spine of De Gea/Lindelof/Matic/Martial giving the exact same combined output of performance as the defeat at home to Sheffield United. Home side dependent on Rashford and/or Fernandes to produce moments to overcome the league's weakest teams. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 21, 2021

7 - Bruno Fernandes has scored and assisted in a league game for the seventh time this season; the most of any player across the top five European leagues in 2020-21. Multifaceted. https://t.co/5dwaatjzGk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

11 - Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes (11) has himself scored more goals from the penalty spot than any other team besides Man Utd in the competition (Chelsea and Leicester, 9). Habit. pic.twitter.com/am5GFqP0Ot — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

Daniel James, a natural left winger, held width down the right superbly, proved to be a great outlet & scored *the* crucial goal.



He's been praised for his defensive output recently but his attacking game has significantly improved too & it's high time he gets praised for it. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) February 21, 2021

▪️ 22 goals

▪️ 13 assists



Bruno Fernandes keeps putting up numbers this season 👊 pic.twitter.com/8SHChVMrGn — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021

Harry Maguire vs. Newcastle:



◉ 100% aerial duels won (6/6)

◉ Most touches (120)

◉ =Most recoveries (11)

◉ Most aerial duels won (6)

◉ =Most clearances (3)

◉ =Most tackles (2)

◉ =Most shots (2)

◉ Most blocks (1)



And he grabbed his first assist of the season. pic.twitter.com/9gifPxfBP7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 21, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has the same number of goal involvements as Lionel Messi since joining Man United (54) 🤯



Ballon d’Or calling? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uUTVDmt73Q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson in attendance at Old Trafford this evening #mulive [bt] pic.twitter.com/ENov6lmbzD — utdreport (@utdreport) February 21, 2021

Chances created in the Premier League:

• 1st — Jack Grealish [75]

• 2nd — 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙤 𝙁𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙨 [74]

• 3rd — Mason Mount [62]

• 4th — Kevin De Bruyne [58]

• 5th — 𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙚 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙬 [50]#mufc are the only team to have two players in the top 10. — ً (@utdrobbo) February 21, 2021

Paul Scholes' best-ever scoring season in the Premier League was in 2002-03 when he scored 14 goals in 33 games...



Bruno Fernandes has just scored his 15th of the season after 25 games. 👀#MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/cJCzJAn5Rk — William Hill (@WilliamHill) February 21, 2021

