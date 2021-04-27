Manchester United News Roundup: Club consider move for South American striker, superstar target breaks silence over future, and more — 26th April, 2021

Manchester United continue preparations for their second UEFA Europa League semi-final in two years as they're set to face AS Roma at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are in sublime form across all fronts barring a nightmare display against Leicester City in the FA Cup, and with the likes of Paul Pogba, and Edinson Cavani rested ahead of the semi-final, they will hope to take a healthy advantage to Rome.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United consider free transfer for Rafael Santos Borre

River Plate v San Lorenzo - Copa de la Liga Profesional 2021

With Manchester United in the market for attacking reinforcements in the upcoming summer window, the club have been linked with a move for South American striker Rafael Santos Borre. The River Plate star's contract will expire in a matter of weeks, and he is yet to agree a new deal with the club, paving the way for a Bosman move.

Santos Borre has scored 53 goals across 138 appearances since leaving Atletico Madrid four years ago and has garnered interest in himself from the likes of Valencia, Lazio, and other clubs. It remains to be seen if Manchester United will consider a move for him as they've also been linked with other strikers, including Andrea Belotti and Alassane Plea, in recent weeks.

Eric Bailly signs contract extension

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new deal at the club, as confirmed by the Red Devils. The Ivorian has been linked with moves to Real Betis, Villarreal, and Inter Milan over the last few months as his contract was set to expire in 2022.

✍️ A new deal for Eric Bailly!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 26, 2021

However, Bailly has now penned a new deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024. The 27-year-old said;

"I hope I can be ready and I don't get any injuries and to be strong and finish the season well. I hope to win the Europa League this season. We will have more challenges next season - hopefully the Champions League - and, for me, my dream is to win the Premier League, that's my big dream."

Raphael Varane responds to transfer speculation

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane has been strongly linked with a move away from Spain this summer. The French superstar is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Santago Bernabeu and is yet to agree a new deal with the club, due to which is future is currently unclear.

The 28-year-old has responded to speculation over what lies ahead, saying;

"My future is clear. I am focused on the end of this season. We are in a very intense and key moment. It is normal that my focus is on the end of the season. The message to the fans is that I am 100 per cent committed to the team. We have challenges that encourage us a lot. I am focused on giving everything on the field."

Raphaël Varane amongst Real Madrid defenders in the #UCL this season:



☉ Most recoveries (44)

☉ Most clearances (24)

☉ Most aerials won (19)

☉ Most interceptions (13)



A huge loss for Los Blancos. pic.twitter.com/UR1nkdLaLr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2021

Manchester United have been linked with Varane for a few years and could finally be set to sign the centre-back, but they will have to fend off Chelsea as well as Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

