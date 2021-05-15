Manchester United News Roundup: Club eye £68m move for LaLiga superstar, Red Devils prepare player plus cash offer for attacker, and more — 14th May, 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations for a midweek clash against Fulham in their penultimate fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils will look to gather some much-needed momentum ahead of the UEFA Europa League final after a horrendous run of three defeats in their last four games against AS Roma, Leicester City, and Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United to bid for Raphael Varane

France v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Manchester United are set to test Real Madrid's resolve this summer by offering them up to £40m for their star defender Raphael Varane, as per reports from England. The French superstar is set to enter the final year of his contract and could be cashed in on by Los Blancos should he refuse to extend his deal to avoid losing him on a free.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen to strengthen his options in central defence come summer and the club have reportedly lined up several names as potential targets. Apart from Varane, they have been linked with the likes of Wesley Fofana, Jules Kounde and Cristian Romero, among others.

Manchester United could offer Jesse Lingard for Jadon Sancho

England Media Access in Guimaraes

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer window, and latest reports have claimed they could step up their interest with a new proposal. The Red Devils could possibly offer Jesse Lingard to Borussia Dortmund as part of the deal for the English winger.

Lingard has arguably been one of the best players in England since his loan move to West Ham in the winter window. The midfielder won the Premier League's Player of the Month for April and has been at the heart of West Ham United's push for European football.

Dortmund have been impressed by Lingard's displays and could reportedly accept him as part of the deal, which could help Manchester United drive Sancho's asking price down. The Germans have slapped a £100m price tag on Sancho.

Manchester United interested in Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could potentially make a move for Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer, as per reports. The Atletico Madrid star has been an influential figure for Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos since moving from local rivals Real Madrid and has played a huge role in their title charge this season in LaLiga Santander.

15 - Atlético de Madrid's Marcos Llorente has had a hand in 15 goals in LaLiga in 2021 (7 goals and 8 assists), only Lionel Messi (27) and Gerard Moreno (16) have been involved in more in this period. Inspired. pic.twitter.com/38PIN5JXud — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 1, 2021

The report suggests that Llorente has been identified as an upgrade to Manchester United's midfield and they could make a £68m move for him. Llorente still has three years left on his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano and it remains to be seen if he is ready to move away from the club.

