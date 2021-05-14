Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils linked with LaLiga midfielder, club's number one centre-back target revealed, and more — 13th May, 2021

Manchester United fell to their second Premier League defeat over the last four days as they were thrashed by Liverpool, losing by a scoreline of 4-2 at Old Trafford. Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah sealed the Red Devils' fate as they registered their sixth home league defeat of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men now await a visit from relegated Premier League side Fulham in midweek before ending their 2020/21 league campaign at the Molineux. Ahead of the game, here is a glance at some of the latest headlines surrounding Manchester United.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Mauro Arambarri

Getafe CF v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of midfielders ahead of the summer window, and Mauro Arambarri has become the latest addition to the list. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has reportedly garnered interest from Manchester United after a superb campaign with LaLiga Santander side Getafe CF.

The 25-year-old is believed to be viewed as a 'cheap and good' [H/T: SportWitness] option for Manchester United to consider as he could cost in the region of €30m. It is also important to note that Arambarri is represented by English agent Jonathan Barnett, whose agency represents current Manchester United stars Luke Shaw and Dean Henderson, among others.

Red Devils view Jules Kounde as top target

Manchester United view Sevilla CF star Jules Kounde as their number one central defensive option this summer, as per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in world football and was previously on Manchester City's radar as well until they signed Ruben Dias.

No centre-back has created more chances than in La Liga this season and he’s attempted and completed more take-ons than any other player in his position.



Jules Koundé is the business. 😤 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2021

The report claims that Sevilla have demanded a staggering €65m fee for Kounde should the Red Devils want to sign him this summer. While they deem the price to be too high, Manchester United have not given up and will try to negotiate a deal. Should they fail to do so, Solskjaer's side will turn to Cristian Romero and Wesley Fofana of Atalanta and Leicester City respectively.

Manchester United linked with Sven Botman

LOSC Lille star Sven Botman is set to be at the heart of a transfer battle this summer as clubs from all over Europe, including Manchester United, are reportedly keen to obtain his services. The towering Dutchman has had a mighty impressive campaign in Ligue 1, helping Les Dogues maintain their position at the top of the league table.

396 players have contested 20+ duels in Ligue 1 so far this season, Sven Botman has the highest success rate:



◎ 143 contested

◎ 105 duels won

◉ 73.4% success rate



Lille don't seem to miss. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TiNMWFfTQh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2021

Reports suggest that he could be available for a fee in the region of €35m this summer, with the likes of AC Milan, Internazionale, and Juventus interested in his services. Serie A side Atalanta are also in the race to sign Botman and could potentially facilitate a move for him should their current star Romero be sold to Manchester United, as per the report.

