Manchester United News Roundup: Club eye move for 19-goal wonderkid, Liverpool keeping tabs on Red Devils target, and more — 27th April, 2021

Manchester United will hope to end their season strongly as they vie for UEFA Europa League glory. The Red Devils last won the competition in Jose Mourinho's first campaign at the club when they beat Ajax in the final, and they are now set to face off against Paulo Fonseca's AS Roma in the semi-final.

Ahead of the upcoming game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United weigh up move for Nicolas Tagliafico

With Alex Telles reportedly set to leave the club come summer, Manchester United are considering a move for Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico, as per reports. The Argentine, who has made a name for himself as an all-action left-back with the Amsterdam club, is reportedly set to leave the club in the summer.

It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will settle for a second-string role as Manchester United's Luke Shaw is currently one of the most in-form players in world football, and appears unlikely to be benched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The left-back has played 39 games across all competitions this season and is on Leeds United's radar as well.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho

While Manchester United still retain a strong interest in Jadon Sancho after failing to seal a move for him last summer, they might face competition for him this year as Liverpool have entered the fray for his signature. The English star hasn't had the best of seasons for Borussia Dortmund but is not short of suitors ahead of the summer window.

79 - Jadon Sancho has been involved in 79 league goals before turning 21 today. No English player's been involved in as many before their 21st birthday within the top 5 Euro leagues since 1992. Special.

@OptaAnalyst is now live! The new website for data-driven storytelling. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2021

With Mohamed Salah being linked with moves away from the club, reports suggest that Liverpool view Sancho as a replacement for the Egyptian should he depart from Anfield this summer. The English star could be available for a much lesser price than the €120m that BVB quoted last year.

Manchester United eye move for Abdallah Sima

Manchester United have signed some of the most exciting young prospects in the market over the last couple of campaigns and could continue this trend with the signing of Abdallah Sima from Slavia Prague. The 19-year-old has impressed in attack for the Czech side and has scored 19 goals across 35 appearances, including four in the UEFA Europa League this season.

He has attracted interest from the Red Devils ahead of the summer window, as per Manchester Evening News. They claim that although Sima has lined up on the right side of attack, he is likely to eventually move into the centre-forward position. Sima recently won his first cap for Senegal and has also been monitored by Arsenal.

