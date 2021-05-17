Manchester United News Roundup: Club eye move for English wonderkid, Red Devils target reveals Premier League 'dream', and more — 16th May, 2021

After a rare weekend off in what has been a hectic campaign, Manchester United edge closer to their clash against Fulham on Tuesday evening. The Londoners will be the final side to face the Red Devils at Old Trafford for the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Although Fulham have nothing to play for, Manchester United must be wary of the fact that they have been quite poor at home all season in the league, with all of their six defeats so far coming at Old Trafford. Ahead of the game, here is a glance at some of the latest Manchester United news,

Sven Botman responds to transfer rumours

LOSC Lille star Sven Botman has encouraged reports linking him with a move to the Premier League, saying he has a 'dream' of playing in the English top flight. The young Dutchman has been one of the most impressive young centre-backs in world football over the course of the 2020/21 campaign and has been linked with several top clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool.

When asked about his future, Botman commented;

"It is a good compliment when you hear these clubs are interested. I’m lying if I say it’s not interesting me — it’s the first time such big clubs are linked to me — but it was early days because in January I was only at Lille for half a season."

396 players have contested 20+ duels in Ligue 1 so far this season, Sven Botman has the highest success rate:



◎ 143 contested

◎ 105 duels won

◉ 73.4% success rate



Lille don't seem to miss. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TiNMWFfTQh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2021

He added;

"If I’m honest, the Premier League is one of the leagues I dreamed about… but also Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga. The Premier League is something special. It’s the football I really like and that fits me. The style of play, the emotion; I really like to see the fans with such big emotions in the stands. It is a beautiful competition I really like to watch and did for pretty much all my life."

Despite openly admitting his interest, however, the 21-year-old also stated that he is happy at Lille and is enjoying his football.

Manchester United could face competition from Liverpool for Jadon Sancho

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup Final 2021

While Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Jadon Sancho over the last few weeks, the transfer saga could be set for further twists and turns as Liverpool are also in the fray. Reports suggest that the Reds will be in the mix to sign Sancho this summer should superstar forward Mohamed Salah leave the club.

German journalist Christian Falk suggested that Salah's future at Liverpool is uncertain, and that Jurgen Klopp's men view Sancho as an ideal replacement for the Egyptian forward. Falk also revealed that London giants Chelsea are also monitoring the 21-year-old's situation with great interest, which could come as a huge blow to Manchester United's hopes of landing him.

Manchester United to rival German giants for Daniel Jebbison

Manchester United face immense competition for the signing of Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison this summer, as per reports. The England U-18 star has garnered interest from English clubs including the Red Devils, Chelsea and Arsenal as well as the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga.

"I'm so thankful for the whole club, especially the academy."



A special day for this lad, Daniel Jebbison gives his match reaction. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NsBH46q32g — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 16, 2021

Jebbison made history on Monday as he became the youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer for a player making his full debut as he netted the winner against Everton. The towering striker has a huge decision to make as although the Blades are keen to extend his stay at the club, he could be set for a bigger move in the near future.

