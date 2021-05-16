Manchester United News Roundup: Liverpool could hijack move for Red Devils target, superstar forward hoping for Premier League switch, and more — 15th May, 2021

Manchester United are set to play a Premier League game with fans back in the stadium for the first time this campaign as they host Scott Parker's Fulham side in midweek. The Londoners have already been relegated from the Premier League this season just a year after their promotion, and the Red Devils will hope to treat their 10,000 supporters with a win to end their poor run of form over the last two weeks.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Asking price for Raphael Varane set at £60m

France v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Raphael Varane's current situation at Real Madrid for quite some time now. The club have a longstanding interest in the French superstar and this summer could possibly prove to be the best opportunity for them to sign the centre-back. They view him as the ideal player to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of defence.

While it was previously suggested that they are willing to shell out a figure of £40m for his services, fresh claims from Spain say that Los Blancos will be willing to sell him for £60m. Manchester United also have a list of alternatives lined up, including Pau Torres and Jules Kounde.

Liverpool could hijack Manchester United's move for Varane

Building on previous reports, while Varane could possibly cut ties with Real Madrid this season, Manchester United aren't the only club keen to sign him. Varane is set to enter the final year of his contract at Real Madrid and the club will look to sell him this summer rather than let him leave on a free in 2022. A report has now suggested that Liverpool have also held talks with Varane's camp over a move.

Raphaël Varane amongst Real Madrid defenders in the #UCL this season:



☉ Most recoveries (44)

☉ Most clearances (24)

☉ Most aerials won (19)

☉ Most interceptions (13)



A huge loss for Los Blancos. pic.twitter.com/UR1nkdLaLr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2021

The Reds are also believed to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and could look to partner the 28-year-old with Virgil van Dijk. This could come as a huge blow to Manchester United's summer plans as they report also claims that they are set to go 'all out' for a new centre-back this summer.

Jadon Sancho 'dreams' of Premier League switch

Jadon Sancho is another player who has been the subject of longstanding interest from Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interest in the England international is well-documented and they could sign the forward this summer, with multiple outlets from England and Germany claiming a deal could be on the cards before the UEFA Euro 2020 commences.

79 - Jadon Sancho has been involved in 79 league goals before turning 21 today. No English player's been involved in as many before their 21st birthday within the top 5 Euro leagues since 1992. Special.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2021

Furthermore, a new report from BILD in Germany claims that Sancho 'dreams' of a move to the Premier League, with the Red Devils in pole position to land him. They reiterate that Borussia Dortmund have demanded a massive €100m sum for his signature, which will see him become one of the most expensive British players of all time. It has also been claimed that Manchester United 'will remain' his first choice.

