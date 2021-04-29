Manchester United News Roundup: Club eye move for Juventus forward, Red Devils to rekindle interest in 27-year-old striker, and more — 28th April, 2021

Manchester United are just under 24 hours away from kicking off their high-profile UEFA Europa League semi-final tie against AS Roma. The Red Devils will play both legs of their knockout tie with the Giallorossi on either side of a blockbuster clash at Old Trafford against reigning champions and fierce rivals Liverpool at the weekend.

Ahead of Roma's visit to England on Thursday night, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United explore possibility of signing Dejan Kulusevski

Manchester United have been linked with some of the best young players in world football over the last few months, and one prominent name on the list is Dejan Kulusevski. The Swedish wonderkid, who joined Juventus for big money last year, has not had the brightest start to his Bianconeri career with four goals and an assist from 30 Serie A games.

15 - Dejan #Kulusevski is one among the three midfielders in the top-5 European Leagues born after 1/1/2000 to have scored 15+ goals in all competitions over the last two campaigns, joint with Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden. Crystal.#CoppaItalia #JuveSPAL — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 27, 2021

A report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have reportedly explored the possibility of signing Kulusevski this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options. The 21-year-old hails from the same academy as the Red Devils' new signing Amad Diallo and is still regarded as one of the most promising wingers in Europe. However, Juventus appear unlikely to entertain any offers for the star.

Harry Kane opens up on Spurs frustration amidst Manchester United links

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Final

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been linked with an exit from North London this summer, with Manchester United tipped as a potential destination for the striker. Kane, who turns 28 this summer, is yet to win a single piece of silverware with Spurs and recently lost the EFL Cup final to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Reflecting on his lack of team honours in club football so far, Kane expressed;

"Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements. When I look back at the end of my career, I will go over it and take in a little bit more. The goal right now as a player is to win team trophies.

62 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 62 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under Jose Mourinho (45 goals, 17 assists) - no Premier League player has more goal involvements in this period (since 23/11/2019). Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/RyqzAHn0Yi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2021

"As much as this award is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team. We are not quite doing that. It is one of those [situations], it is bittersweet. I would rather be winning team trophies and this award. It is what it is."

The English captain later went on to brand their season a disappointing one. These comments have fuelled the fire over his potential exit as David Ornstein of The Athletic had reported earlier that Kane is considering an exit from the club. Manchester United are believed to be in the race for his signature should he become available.

Manchester United weigh up move for Andrea Belotti

With Manchester United potentially set to enter the market for a new centre-forward this summer, another player they've been linked with in the recent past is Andrea Belotti. The club kept tabs on Il Gallo during Jose Mourinho's time at the club before ultimately signing Romelu Lukaku in a big-money deal, and they could now be set to rekindle their interest in the Torino skipper.

91 - Andrea #Belotti has scored 91 goals in Serie A since he joined @TorinoFC_1906 in 2015/16, only Ciro Immobile ha netted more in this period: @ciroimmobile1 122 goals@gallobelotti 91@G_Higuain 90@FQuagliarella27 86@EdDzeko 85



Predator. pic.twitter.com/8JdzjJmezg — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 10, 2021

A report from Italy suggests Belotti is viewed by the club as an economically viable option this summer. The 27-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2022, due to which he could be available for a cut-price fee in the region of €25m. However, they do face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

