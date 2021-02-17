Manchester United News Roundup: Club keen on Bayern Munich attacker, Red Devils in the fray for €35m Serie A star, and more — 17th February 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations for their return to European football with a tie against Spanish side Real Sociedad. They are set to travel to Turin for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League tie as they hope to end their wait for a trophy as they've failed to win one in over three years.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Team news as injury list piles up ahead of Turin trip

Manchester United will have to cope without up to five players against Real Sociedad, as per manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have already been hit with a relatively long-term injury for Paul Pogba, who is expected to return only in March. Solskjaer has already confirmed that both Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek will definitely not be travelling for the game due to muscular injuries. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are both doubts for the trip as well.

Elsewhere, exciting young talents Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire are confirmed to be travelling with the squad to face La Real, potentially in line to make their debuts. The former is yet to play for the first team since his big-money move from Atalanta Bergamo, while the latter has recently signed his first professional contract after drawing immense praise for his displays for the junior sides.

Manchester United still keen on signing Kingsley Coman

Manchester United were linked with Bayern Munich star Kinglsey Coman a number of times in the past, and if reports are to be believed, they still retain an interest in him. The Frenchman played a big role for the Bavarians last year and scored the all-important winner in the UCL final for Hansi Flick's side.

Reports from Germany suggest that Manchester United have let his management know that he could be set to earn a salary of €8m a year after taxes, which is an improvement on his current gross wage of €12m before taxes. Manchester United are believed to have a concrete interest in the French winger as they look to strengthen their options in the wide areas.

Nikola Milenkovic linked with Manchester United

As the Red Devils continue their search for central defensive options, they have been linked with multiple names in the recent past — with Nikola Milenkovic being the latest player. The 23-year-old Belgrade native's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022 due to which he could be on the market this summer for a fee of around €35m as per the report, which also states that he's almost certain to move to England.

Apart from Manchester United, Manchester City are also cited as a club fighting for the player's signature, despite already spending big money on the likes of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in recent seasons. A towering centre-back who is calm on the ball, Milenkovic has been an excellent performer for Fiorentina and could prove to be a superb addition to a struggling Manchester United defence. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with him.

