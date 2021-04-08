Manchester United News Roundup: Club linked with shock move for Juventus wonderkid, Red Devils add Premier League defender to shortlist, and more — 8th April, 2021

Manchester United are just hours away from kicking off their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash against LaLiga Santander side Granada. The Red Devils will hope for a strong first-leg display as the UEL is currently their best shot at winning a trophy this season, given that they're a whopping 14 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester United to consider Declan Rice signing

Manchester United will explore the possibility of signing Declan Rice from West Ham United during the negotiations for Jesse Lingard, as per reports. The two English internationals have been in superb form for the Hammers this season and have been at the heart of their push for a top-four finish. Lingard has been mighty impressive since his loan move to London, scoring six goals and setting up a further three for David Moyes' side.

9 - No player has been involved in more Premier League goals than Jesse Lingard since his debut for West Ham on February 3rd (6 goals, 3 assists). Rebirth. #WOLWHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2021

West Ham are believed to be keen on signing the 28-year-old on a permanent basis for West Ham. Manchester United will reportedly look to capitalise on the situation by opening talks for long-term target Rice as they look to bolster their options in defensive midfield. However, with Moyes claiming that Rice is worth 'far, far more' than the £100m, it remains to be seen how much Rice could cost them.

Manchester United join race for Joachim Andersen

On-loan defender Joachim Andersen has had a superb spell at Fulham so far and has garnered attention from Manchester United, as per reports. The Dane has been in sublime form in the Premier League since his move from Olympique Lyon and could be set to extend his stay in England irrespective of whether the Cottagers remain in the top-flight.

However, Manchester United face competition from the likes of Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of the towering centre-back. Andersen could prove to be a cheaper alternative to the Red Devils' other centre-back targets this summer such as Pau Torres, Jules Kounde, and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United interested in shock move for Dejan Kulusevski

Despite moving to Juventus just last summer, Swedish star Dejan Kulusevski has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The 20-year-old, who hails from the same academy as Amad Diallo, was purchased by the Bianconeri for a massive £31.5m but has managed to register only three goals and an assist in his 26 Serie A appearances so far for the club.

15 - Dejan #Kulusevski is one among the three midfielders in the top-5 European Leagues born after 1/1/2000 to have scored 15+ goals in all competitions over the last two campaigns, joint with Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden. Crystal.#CoppaItalia #JuveSPAL — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 27, 2021

Despite Juventus' reluctance to sell him, it has been suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admires the wideman's qualities and will return for Kulusevski in the near future. Solskjaer has reportedly tried to sign the winger in the past and remains a fan of the 20-year-old. Kulusevski is viewed by Solskjaer as a player with very high potential, much like Amad.

