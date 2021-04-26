Manchester United News Roundup: Club to rival Juventus for 22-year-old star, Red Devils add French forward to transfer wishlist, and more — 25th April, 2021

Manchester United were forced to share the spoils at Elland Road as Leeds United held them to a frustrating 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon. The Red DEvils took their season's tally up to 67 as they look to secure UEFA Champions League football for the 2021/22 campaign.

All eyes will now be on the Red Devils' upcoming UEFA Europa League semi-final against AS Roma in midweek. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Luke Shaw in line for massive new contract

Luke Shaw has been in the form of his life at Manchester United during the 2020/21 season. The English left-back has arguably been one of the best in the world in his position this year and his excellent form is set to be rewarded by the club with a new contract along with a pay rise, as per reports from England.

50 - @ManUtd's Luke Shaw has created 11 chances in his last two @premierleague games; in 2021, he has created more chances than any other player in the division (50). Progressive. pic.twitter.com/9Tj0A55gYh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

While Shaw's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, Manchester United are set to offer him a deal with improved terms. The new contract will be a five-year deal that will see him earn £190,000-a-week, which is an upgrade on his current £150,000-a-week salary. Shaw has created more chances (66) than any player in Europe's top-five leagues bar Filip Kostic this season.

Manchester United to rival Juventus for Gigi Donnarumma

Gigi Donnarumma is on the brink of an exit from AC Milan this summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be monitoring his situation. With David de Gea's long-term future at Old Trafford unclear, the Red Devils could be in for a goalkeeper this summer. Donnarumma is widely regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and has a considerable amount of experience of playing top-flight football.

200 - Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes today the youngest player to cross the milestone of 200 appearances in #SerieA in the era of three points for a win: with 21 years and 361 days he beats the previous record set by Gianluigi Buffon (24 y, 83 d). Golden.#MilanInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 21, 2021

The 22-year-old has reportedly rejected the renewal offers put forward by the Rossoneri so far, and Juventus — who have a history of poaching some of Serie A's best players over the years — are in the running for his signature. However, it remains to be seen if they can fend off interest from Manchester United and Chelsea for him.

Manchester United eye move for Alassane Plea

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Mönchengladbach - DFB Cup: Round Of Sixteen

Manchester United have added Borussia Monchengladbach star Alassane Plea to their transfer shortlist this summer, as per reports. The French striker was one of the most impressive attackers in the UCL group stages this year, with a staggering five goals and three assists to his name.

With Edinson Cavani being linked with a return to South America this summer due to personal reasons, Manchester United might be forced to dip into the market for a centre-forward and Plea could fit the bill. He could be available for as little of £15m with his deal expiring in 2022, with Arsenal also believed to be interested in his services.

