Manchester United News Roundup: Club set to lose out on French star's signature, asking price for Red Devils target reduced by £30m, and more — 3rd May, 2021

Manchester United will continue their preparations for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final with AS Roma in Italy on Thursday. The Red Devils were all set to face their rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on the weekend until the match had to be called off due to mass protests in and around Old Trafford.

Ahead of their European semi-final, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Harry Kane's comments a 'come and get me' plea, says Paul Merson

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Final

English pundit Paul Merson believes Harry Kane's recent comments about winning silverware hinted at his desire for an exit from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane opened up on their season after Spurs' loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup and said it was a disappointing end to a season that was so promising at the beginning. The English skipper also said he wanted to be 'winning the biggest prizes' in his career.

🗣 "It's been a disappointing season."

🏆 "I want to be winning the biggest prizes."



Harry Kane reflects on #THFC's season so far and reveals his ambitions for the future...🔮pic.twitter.com/oDKAtWEcPn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2021

Reflecting on the comments made by Kane, Merson remarked;

"What I read into that is that he wants to go. It is a come and get me, I thought so."

"It will be his decision. He has to consider his wife, his mum, his dad, his family, everyone thinks you go 'I'll go sign for them and win the league.' You have to consider everything and it’s a hard decision he has to make. I wouldn’t want that decision."

Advertisement

Kane is yet to win a trophy in his professional career with Spurs. The English captain turns 28 this summer, and will have a big decision to make over his future with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for his signature.

Leicester City eye move for Manchester United target Boubakary Soumare

Celtic v LOSC Lille: Group H - UEFA Europa League

Leicester City are 'leading the race' to sign Manchester United's midfield target Boubakary Soumare this summer, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French midfielder is currently on the books of LOSC Lille, who are primed to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title.

While Manchester United, AC Milan, and other clubs were all keen on signing Soumare in the past, the 22-year-old star could now be on his way to the King Power Stadium this summer as Leicester City look to bolster their midfield options. This could come as a massive blow to the Red Devils, who will now be forced to look elsewhere for a long-term successor to Nemanja Matic.

Borussia Dortmund slash Jadon Sancho asking price

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc recently confirmed that Jadon Sancho has a gentlemen's agreement to leave the club under certain circumstances, and now, reports from Germany claim that the club have reduced his asking price. Sancho has long been regarded as Manchester United's priority target and came close to signing him last summer, but were priced out of the deal.

79 - Jadon Sancho has been involved in 79 league goals before turning 21 today. No English player's been involved in as many before their 21st birthday within the top 5 Euro leagues since 1992. Special.

@OptaAnalyst is now live! The new website for data-driven storytelling. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2021

While the English superstar was valued at a whopping £110m last summer after a record-breaking season for BVB, the Bundesliga club are willing to part ways with him for £78-80m this year, as per the report. Manchester United could be rivaled by Liverpool for Sancho's signature this summer.

Also read: Red Devils monitoring Bayern Munich ace, Mino Raiola suggests stunning swap deal with Real Madrid, and more