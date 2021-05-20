Manchester United News Roundup: Club weigh up move for Premier League striker, Red Devils prioritise signing of Real Madrid star, and more — 19th May, 2021

Manchester United continue preparations for their trip to Molineux on the final day of the campaign. They were forced to work their socks off and wait until second-half stoppage time to seal the points against Wolves during their previous meeting. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men having already sealed a second-place finish in the league, the Red Devils could be expected to rotate their XI with the upcoming UEFA Europa League final in mind.

Manchester United consider move for Danny Ings

Manchester United have initiated contact over a potential move for Southampton star Danny Ings this summer, as per reports from England. Solskjaer reportedly wants to bolster his attacking options and recently hinted at possible arrivals. With just a year left on his contract at St Mary's, the former Liverpool man could prove to be a cheap option for the Red Devils to consider.

The striker was in sublime form during the 2019/20 campaign as he scored 22 league goals in 38 games. However, Ings didn't have the greatest of seasons this time around as he has just 12 goals and four assists to his name. The report suggests that there is no agreement in place over a contract extension with Southampton as things stand.

Manchester United could make massive offer for Kingsley Coman

1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

Manchester United could potentially make a massive offer to lure Kingsley Coman to the Premier League in the summer window, as per reports in Germany. The French winger has long been the subject of interest from Manchester United and is currently 'dissatisfied' in Bavaria due to his wages, as per the report.

Coman currently earns a gross annual salary of €12m, a figure which drops after taxes. The 24-year-old is believed to be holding out for a net annual salary of €12m, which Manchester United are prepared to offer him. Should Bayern not agree to his demands, Coman could possibly leave the club for free in 2023.

Manchester United to prioritise strengthening central defence

Reputable football journalist Fabrizio Romano has echoed claims from England that Manchester United are keen to strengthen their defence this summer. The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a long-term partner for captain Harry Maguire in central defence to replace the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Romano claimed that the number one target on their list is Real Madrid's Raphael Varane. Manchester United are closely monitoring his situation as well as that of Zinedine Zidane's, as Varane's future could be closely linked with his manager's. Solskjaer's men are also keeping tabs on Jules Kounde of Sevilla CF, as per the report.

