Manchester United News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops massive hint, Red Devils consider move for French winger, and more — 18th May, 2021

Manchester United dropped points at home once again in the Premier League as they failed to see off Scott Parker's relegated Fulham on Tuesday. The Red Devils have now played all their 19 home games this season and, as a consequence of Chelsea's victory over Leicester City, Manchester United have mathematically sealed second place on the table ahead of their final league game against Wolves.

Ahead of their trip to the Molineux, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Arsenal and Manchester United set to battle for Moussa Diaby

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Premier League giants Manchester United and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are weighing up moves for Moussa Diaby this summer, as per reports. The French winger, who has ten goals and 13 assists to his name across all competitions this season, has garnered interest after a string of great performances for Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

The report claims that it would take a bid worth £45m at the very least to lure Diaby away from Leverkusen. However, the 21-year-old is contracted to them until the summer of 2025, due to which they are under no pressure to sell him. Diaby is viewed as an alternative should Manchester United fail to secure Jadon Sancho's services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint over transfer plans

Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at the possibility of the club signing a forward despite Edinson Cavani's contract extension. The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for Harry Kane this summer after the English superstar reportedly handed in a transfer request to Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking about the possibility of bolstering their forward line this summer, Solskjaer commented;

"Of course I can't [rule out signing a striker]. Yeah, Edi [Cavani] signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club? I can't say we're not signing a striker, of course not. Because we're building towards a better squad, we're top three two years on the bounce but not where we want to be. Hopefully we end up with a stronger squad when we start next season and be more consistent to challenge the one in front of us."

165 - Harry Kane has scored 165 goals in 243 Premier League appearances but has never won the competition; he is the top scoring player never to have won the title. Reasons. pic.twitter.com/RGrCIXwcH1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 18, 2021

When pressed about the potential signing of Harry Kane, he responded;

"I can't comment on other teams' players and what's being speculated and said. I want to show the respect Tottenham deserve as well not to talk about other teams' players."

Kane is expected to leave Spurs this summer with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea all interested in his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers crucial injury updates

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Red Devils boss Solskjaer revealed that things 'aren't looking good' for Harry Maguire as he faces a race against time to recover from his injury ahead of the UEFA Europa League final. Manchester United are set to play Villarreal in Gdansk in less than a fortnight and are likely to be without their captain, Maguire, who picked up an ankle injury away at Villa Park.

Additionally, the manager isn't sure about Anthony Martial's availability for the game either, and Scott McTominay picked up a knock at home to Fulham.

Solskjaer revealed;

"We've got 10 days so hopefully everybody will be available that were available today. Harry [Maguire] we are working on [but] doesn't look great. Anthony [Martial] we still got a little bit of hope for. We've had a couple of players that got knocks and injuries today with Scott [McTominay] and Fred. So I'll see how they are. Unfortunately, Scott had to come off and Fred doesn't look great when he's walking now."

With Maguire looking unlikely to make the final, it remains to be seen who Solskjaer opts to replace him with in the line-up, with Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, and Eric Bailly potentially available to him.

