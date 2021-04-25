Manchester United News Roundup: Fred's cryptic comments over transfer target, Red Devils could sign Barcelona star for cut-price fee, and more — 24th April, 2021

Manchester United are less than 24 hours away from kicking off their high-profile clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. The two sides last met at Old Trafford in December 2020, during which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ripped their rivals apart by smashing six goals past Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Ahead of their second encounter of the campaign, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United target Pau Torres drops hint over future

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Pau Torres has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of the summer window. The Spaniard, who reportedly has a €60m release clause in his contract, is the subject of interest for the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has now dropped a massive hint over his future, admitting he has discussed a potential transfer to an 'important club' with his friends. Torres explained;

"Players who have gone through important clubs, when they talk about an experience they have had, I like to listen to them, both Paco Alcacer and Raul Albiol or Alberto Moreno. They tell you things that you have not yet experienced and that you think you would like to experience."

121 - Pau Torres attempted 121 passes for Spain 🇪🇸yesterday (115 completed), the most by a player in a single game against Germany 🇩🇪 in the last 10 years. Calm. pic.twitter.com/qO7LYZiPzs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2020

Manchester United have also been linked with the likes of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, and a host of other centre-backs ahead of the window.

Ousmane Dembele's asking price slashed

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele could be available for a fee in the region of €50-€60m this summer, as per reports. The French winger has been vital to Ronald Koeman's Blaugrana side and is into the final 15 months of his contract at the Nou Camp, due to which the club have begun talks to extend his stay.

28 - Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored 28 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 14 with his left foot and 14 with his right. Ambidextrous. pic.twitter.com/R1VCp632HY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

However, to avoid losing Dembele on a free transfer in 2022, Barcelona are willing to lower their demands for the 24-year-old should he fail to extend his deal before this transfer window. Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing him along with the likes of Liverpool and Juventus.

Manchester United star Fred's cryptic comments on Raphinha

Fulham v Leeds United - Premier League

Leeds United ace Raphinha is one of the players the Red Devils have been linked with ahead of the summer window as they look to bolster their attacking options. Rumours suggested that Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes was the driving force behind their interest in the Brazilian star and the midfielder's teammate, Fred, all but confirmed this.

Speaking ahead of their encounter against Leeds, Fred explained;

"Bruno’s been talking about Raphinha ever since he arrived. They played together at Sporting. He’s [Raphinha] a great player having an amazing season and a lot of clubs have their eye on him. I met him recently, great guy, excellent player but… I hope he won’t be lining up against us! [laughs]."

The 24-year-old started six games for Leeds in the Premier League this season, during which he's scored six goals and assisted another six.

