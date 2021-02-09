Manchester United News Roundup: Italian giants interested in Red Devils star, update on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract, and more — 9th February 2021

Manchester United are just hours away from kicking off their FA Cup tie with West Ham United at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to see his side bounce back in style as their impressive Premier League campaign took a couple of blows in the recent past, with draws against Arsenal and Everton, as well as a shock defeat to basement side Sheffield United.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Amad Diallo added to matchday squad ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester United's exciting new addition, Amad Diallo, is in the matchday squad for the Red Devils' game against West Ham in the FA Cup. The Ivorian forward was signed by Manchester United on the last day of the summer transfer window but could not join his to-be teammates at the time due to work permit issues, due to which he was on loan at former club Atalanta Bergamo earlier in the season.

Amad Diallo is with the #mufc squad at the Lowry hotel #mulive [men] pic.twitter.com/tcqHYa9NB2 — utdreport (@utdreport) February 9, 2021

After two mighty impressive displays for the reserve side, during which Diallo scored three and set up a further three, the winger could be set for his first taste of senior football action against David Moyes' West Ham. Diallo's only compatriot at the club, Eric Bailly, will remain sidelined via injury and will not feature in this game.

Update on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract

After an eventful spell at Manchester United since his appointment as permanent manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be set to extend his spell as Red Devils boss. A new report suggests that Manchester United are open to offering him a new deal, albeit it isn't a straightforward situation.

6 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won all six of his away League Cup matches, winning two with Cardiff City and four with Manchester United, with three of the four with Man Utd coming at Premier League opponents – Chelsea, Man City and Brighton. Approach. #EVEMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2020

Given that he is into the final 16 months of his initial deal, Solskjaer's long-term future at the club will be assessed at the end of the campaign as per the report. The hierarchy will also take into account whether Solskjaer manages to iron out the inconsistencies in the side and whether he can deliver silverware, which is something they've failed to do in over three years. Should he be offered a new deal, it would see him at the club for two additional years.

AC Milan want to sign Manchester United's Diogo Dalot

Italian giants AC Milan are said to be keen on signing Diogo Dalot on a permanent basis, as per reports. The Rossoneri, for whom Dalot has made 16 appearances across all competitions, are believed to be impressed by what they've seen so far, and are willing to negotiate a permanent transfer.

Better than yesterday, worse than tomorrow 👊🏻



🎵 by Future 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QqwFJoW3Ap — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 21, 2021

The report further states that Dalot is no longer a part of Solskjaer's long-term plan at the club as they've already begun the search for an able deputy to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Milan are not willing to part with huge money for him, and will not sanction a purchase worth more than the £19m that Manchester United paid for the Portuguese. Sevilla are also interested in the full-back.

