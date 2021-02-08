Manchester United News Roundup: Update on Bruno Fernandes' contract, Red Devils likely to miss out on Serie A playmaker, and more — 8th February 2021

Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways after an entertaining yet ultimately disappointing 3-3 draw at Old Trafford. Visitors Everton looked to be consigned to a defeat at the fabled venue until Dominic Calvert-Lewin popped up with a dramatic equaliser just seconds before the referee's whistle, ensuring his side get a point from the six-goal thriller.

Ahead of the first of two games at home to West Ham — one in the FA Cup and one in the Premier League — here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United to target defensive reinforcements in summer window

Manchester United could part with big money to sign another centre-back

Despite being the highest scorers in the Premier League this season, Manchester United have struggled remarkably at the other end of the pitch, shipping 30 goals already, 17 more than league leaders Manchester City. The Red Devils will look to rectify this by going all-out for a new centre-back in the summer.

MEN claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men would be willing to part with large sums for a new quality centre-back, with a host of names already being hinted at as potential targets. They also say that they could even choose to invest a large sum in a forward, depending on how the side ends up performing from now until the end of the campaign.

They have previously been linked with moves for Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Kalidou Koulibaly, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, and others.

Hakan Calhanoglu set for AC Milan renewal

Hakan Calhanoglu in action for AC Milan

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu was a player who fancied a move to Old Trafford, as claimed by multiple reports in Italy. The Turkish international is into the final year of his contract and is yet to renew his contract with the Rossoneri, and was linked with a free transfer to Manchester United after rejecting advances from Juventus.

New reports suggest that while Manchester United were mighty close to completing a move for him, there is 'growing optimism' that AC Milan can reach an agreement over a contract renewal with Calhanoglu.

150 - Hakan #Calhanoglu will play his 150th match with #ACMilan in all competitions. In 2020 he has been involved in 31 goals (15 goals and 16 assists), a record for an AC Milan’s player in the period in official games. Leader.#BeneventoMilan #SerieA pic.twitter.com/koTBcGX7qt — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 3, 2021

Speaking on his situation and Manchester United's interest in him, German football journalist Christian Falk explained;

"According to our information, the first talks between Manchester and the entourage of Calhanoglu about a transfer in 2021 already took place this summer."

"At that time, things were already very advanced. This is supported by the fact that the management rejected an offer from Juventus for an immediate transfer in 2020 shortly before the end of the transfer deadline."

Update on Bruno Fernandes' contract situation

Despite having arrived just 13 months ago, Manchester United are said to be keen to tie down Bruno Fernandes to a new contract on the back of his explosive displays at the club so far. The Red Devils' new superstar has directly contributed to a mind-boggling 37 goals in his 37 Premier League appearances so far, establishing himself as one of the best players in the English top-flight.

4 - Bruno Fernandes has become the first player in Premier League history to win the Player of the Month award on four occasions in the same calendar year, surpassing that of Harry Kane (2017) and Ashley Young (2008) who did so on three occasions. Storm. pic.twitter.com/xyJ0ecLTzX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2021

However, a report suggests that Fernandes is in 'no hurry' to sign a new deal with Manchester United, and that the Portuguese will wait until the end of the campaign to begin talks over. Fernandes has been open about his thirst for trophies, and given Manchester United's failure to win any so far since his arrival, it remains to be seen if he commits his future beyond his current contract to the Red Devils.

