Manchester United News Roundup: Juventus prepare swap deal for defender, Red Devils superstar set to leave club, and more — 22nd April, 2021

Manchester United are set to rekindle an age-old English rivalry as they are scheduled to travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday. The Red Devils are in sublime form, having won five of their last five Premier League games, including a stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the game against Marcelo Bielsa's men, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Edinson Cavani wants to leave Manchester United

Uruguayan star Edinson Cavani has decided to depart from Manchester United this summer, as per reports. The striker, who has ten goals for the club so far, has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks as he looks to reunite with his family, who are currently in South America.

Edinson Cavani averages 51.3 touches per non-penalty goal in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any player in the division.



El Matador is the ultimate poacher. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/zU0ltnuHdZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

On the back of his father, Luis Cavani, saying that Edinson has found it difficult to stay away from his family, a report now suggests that the striker has held talks in the last few hours and decided to leave for Boca Juniors. This is despite the 34-year-old's national team manager, Oscar Tabarez, suggesting him to remaining Europe.

Juventus prepare swap deal for Alex Telles

Manchester United v Watford - FA Cup Third Round

Advertisement

Manchester United star Alex Telles is keen to leave the club this summer, as per reports. The Brazilian, who joined from FC Porto last summer, has had to deputies for Luke Shaw for the majority of the campaign so far as the Englishman has been in the best form of his career. Due to a lack of playing time ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Telles hopes to leave the club soon.

Juventus have been mentioned as a potential destination for the Brazilian. Andrea Pirlo's side are reportedly looking to bolster their defensive options and bring in a deputy for Alex Sandro. A report suggests that the Bianconeri could use Adrien Rabiot — who has fallen out of favour at the Allianz Stadium — as part of a swap deal that would see Telles move to Juventus.

Massive update in Raphael Varane chase

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

Manchester United have a free run at the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, as per Manchester Evening News. Their report suggests that while interested clubs are willing to wait for Varane's contract to expire and sign him on a free in 2022, the Blancos are hopeful of finding a buyer for him this summer should he fail to extend his contract.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also dropped a massive hint in his explosive interview with El Larguero that "if someone does not want to be [at Real Madrid], then they can leave" when asked about the Frenchman's situation, suggesting a possible departure.

1 - Real Madrid have not played a Champions League game without both Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos since December 2018 against CSKA Moscow (0-3 defeat). This is the only game played without at least one of the 2 defenders in the UCL since 2016. Unavailable. #RMALIV pic.twitter.com/clLzlaIKdD — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 6, 2021

This statement is in line with other reports from Spain and England that claim Manchester United are interested in signing him this summer, and the club are willing to meet his wage demands as well. He could cost in the region of €50m.

Also read: Premier League clubs set to battle for Red Devils star, club director issues statement on superstar target's future, and more