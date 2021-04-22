Manchester United News Roundup: Premier League clubs set to battle for Red Devils star, club director issues statement on superstar target's future, and more — 21st April, 2021 

Manchester United continue their preparations for the upcoming derby clash against Leeds United at the weekend. It's been a frantic 48-hour period for the Red Devils that has seen them accept an invitation to the European Super League, withdraw from the competition, and announce the resignation of Ed Woodward as the club's chairman.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to prepare his men for a high-profile encounter against Marcelo Bielsa's men, after which they host AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Aston Villa to rival West Ham for Jesse Lingard

West Ham are hopeful of signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal after his incredible impact at the London Stadium. However, if reports are to be believed, they will face competition from Aston Villa for his signature this summer. Lingard, who has smashed in nine goals and set up a further four for West Ham so far, is seen as the ideal player to bolster Villa's attack.

4 - Jesse Lingard is only the third player to score in four consecutive Premier League games for a David Moyes team, after Mikel Arteta in 2010 and Robin van Persie in 2013. Status. https://t.co/paeLo5lJ2f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

Dean Smith's men hope to sign two wide forwards to play on either side of a central player in the manager's 4-2-3-1 system, as per Football Insider, who also claim that Milot Rashica is on their wishlist. The report on Lingard follows one from two days ago that claimed Manchester United had set a price tag of €25m for him.

Manchester United 'serious' about Raphael Varane signing

France v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Rumours about Manchester United's interest in Raphael Varane have gathered momentum over the last few weeks. The Frenchman's future is still far from decided as Real Madrid and Varane are yet to agree on new terms, and with a year left on his contract, they risk losing him on a free in 2022.

A report suggests that Varane is keen on a move to the Premier League and Manchester United are in front of the queue for his signature. The 27-year-old could cost in the region of €50m and is also being followed by both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Zorc delivers Erling Haaland statement

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has delivered a firm statement over Erling Haaland's future and confirmed that he is set to remain at the Bundesliga club beyond the summer window.

There has been immense speculation regarding the young striker's future, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Barcelona being linked with moves to the Norwegian. Reports have also suggested that they could be forced into selling him if they failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on Haaland, Zorc remarked;

"We have made our position clear on the [Erling] Haaland case. The decision will not be made without Borussia Dortmund. No matter where we end up, Erling will continue to play for us."

49 - Erling Haaland has scored 49 goals in 50 competitive matches for Borussia Dortmund since his debut in January 2020. Phenomenon.



Ahead of the Champions League tie vs Man City tonight, we look at Haaland's qualities & if he could be the man to replace Sergio Agüero. ⬇️ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2021

The Norwegian superstar, who is expected to cost in excess of €100m, has scored 23 goals in just 25 Bundesliga games so far this season.

