Manchester United News Roundup: Manchester City to beat Red Devils to £100m-rated superstar, club's interest in Serie A star played down, and more — 18th March, 2021

Manchester United emerged victorious over Italian giants AC Milan in a high-profile UEFA Europa League tie to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition. With the scoreline at 0-0, Paul Pogba came off the bench to score the winner to seal the Red Devils' place in the last eight of the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now prepares his men for a trip to Leicester City come weekend for an FA Cup quarter-final. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Owen Hargreaves brands Luke Shaw as best Premier League left-back

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Luke Shaw is currently the best left-back in the country. The Englishman, fresh off his England recall, has been one of the best players in the Premier League this year, and Hargreaves claims he's even usurped Andy Robertson in the role, the player widely regarded as the gold standard in the English top-flight.

Speaking on the 25-year-old Red Devils star, Hargreaves explained;

"He's [Luke Shaw] earned the shirt, right now. He's the best left-back in the country. Last year it was Andy Robertson, now it's Luke Shaw. If he's fit and healthy, he's one of the best he's proved that."

The former Manchester United player added,

"It's been Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes, rotating the player of the month roles. He's been magnificent. When Bruno Fernandes has had a quiet day, he (Shaw) has stepped up. In the last six weeks he's been fantastic. Luke on that left-hand side has been fantastic in terms of creating more than anyone apart from Bruno Fernandes."

Shaw's upturn in form has been vital to Manchester United's superb campaign this year as they sit second in the Premier League and are set to compete in two quarter-finals across other competitions. He has registered five assists and scored one goal in the league this season, which came at the home of league leaders Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Nikola Milenkovic chase

Despite several reports claiming Manchester United are in 'advanced talks' to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina this summer, Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano has denied these claims. The Serb has been the subject of interest from several clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, both the Milan giants, and others.

While Calciomercato claim the Red Devils are in pole position to land him, Romano states otherwise. He explained;

"Good player. I love him [Nikola Milenkovic] – really interesting talent. Playing so well at Fiorentina. Only one year contract. He’s not extending his contract, and that’s why there are a lot of rumours. In Italy, they’re saying that Manchester United offer €35m, they are close to signing Milenkovic – that’s what they say."

100 - Nikola #Milenkovic will play his 100th Serie A match at 23 years and 68 days; in the era of three points per win, only Federico Chiesa reached this milestone as the youngest among the Fiorentina players (21 years, 213 days). Rampant.#FiorentinaVerona pic.twitter.com/CsrgOWCP8A — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 19, 2020

"I can say that I was checking it and it’s not true. Manchester United have not made any bid for Milenkovic. I would say (he’s) appreciated, yes for sure they follow him. But at the moment there is nothing advanced. No official bid from Manchester United."

Milenkovic is part of a lengthy list of centre-back targets being monitored by Manchester United ahead of the summer window including Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, David Carmo, Ben White, and several other stars all across Europe.

Manchester City to beat Manchester United to Jack Grealish transfer

In what could come as a massive blow to Manchester United's transfer plans, they are set to be beaten by rivals Manchester City to the signing of English superstar Jack Grealish this summer. Grealish, valued previously at a staggering £100m by Aston Villa, was closely monitored by the Red Devils last year and came close to signing him, but opted against it after Donny van de Beek's arrival.

148 - Jack Grealish won more fouls than any other player in the Premier League in 2020; indeed, Grealish won at least one foul in all 32 of his appearances in the competition this year. Tricky. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/EsYtc8WSKv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020

While they retain an interest in him this year as well, a report claims that Manchester City are best-placed to seal his signature. Grealish is believed to be excited about the prospect of working under manager Pep Guardiola, joining the likes of Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, and his other compatriots.

