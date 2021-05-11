Manchester United News Roundup: Massive update on 21-year-old target, Red Devils plot swap deal for Premier League superstar, and more — 10th May, 2021

Manchester United have kicked off their astonishing run of three Premier League games in five days with a relatively comfortable 3-1 win away at Villa Park. To make matters even better, Everton's win against West Ham on Sunday confirmed the Red Devils' qualification for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League as it made it mathematically impossible for them to drop out of the top four.

The Red Devils are now set to host Leicester City at Old Trafford in a game that could see them rotate the squad ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Edinson Cavani extends Manchester United stay

After much speculation over his future, it has been announced that Uruguayan superstar Edinson Cavani has agreed to stay at Manchester United until the summer of 2022. It was reported earlier by several outlets that Boca Juniors were interested in bringing Cavani back to South America, but the striker opted to extend his adventure in England by another year.

Cavani moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer after Paris Saint-Germain opted against offering him a new contract, and he's had a superb impact on the Red Devils. The 34-year-old's goal at Villa Park was his 15th in a Manchester United shirt, with only Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scoring more for the Red Devils this season.

Manchester United could offer one of four players for Harry Kane

Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. The English captain has been in sensational form in 2020/21, leading the charts for both goals (21) and assists (13) in the Premier League. While Kane himself is reportedly considering a move away from Spurs, he will certainly not come cheap.

62 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 62 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under Jose Mourinho (45 goals, 17 assists) - no Premier League player has more goal involvements in this period (since 23/11/2019). Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/RyqzAHn0Yi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2021

Reports from England suggest that Manchester United could look to reduce Spurs' astonishing £175m valuation of Kane by offering them one of four Red Devils stars — David de Gea, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Jesse Lingard. Despite the club's alleged interest in Kane and the striker's wish to leave the club, it remains to be seen if Daniel Levy will entertain offers for his crown jewel.

Manchester United prepare offer for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Manchester United are set to reopen talks for priority target Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer window, as per a report from BILD in Germany. The English superstar has been the subject of longstanding interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his options at right wing for over a year.

Michael Zorc also confirmed that the winger has a 'gentlemen's agreement' to leave the club under 'certain conditions' this summer, hinting at a potential departure in the transfer window.

The report suggests that Manchester United want to wrap up a deal for Sancho ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 and are willing to offer up to €90m for his services. The Red Devils were interested in the Borussia Dortmund superstar last summer as well, but weren't willing to meet their €120m price tag for him at the time.

