Manchester United News Roundup: Paul Pogba linked with shock move to European giants, Red Devils target asks to leave club, and more — 9th May, 2021

Manchester United registered another brilliant comeback victory in the Premier League after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The Red Devils conceded the opener to Bertrand Traore but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood helped overturn their deficit. Edinson Cavani came off the bench to add further gloss to the scoreline with a superb header.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side now return to Old Trafford for a clash against Leicester City on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Yves Bissouma requests Brighton & Hove Albion exit

Manchester United target Yves Bissouma has requested for an exit from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, as per reports in England. The Mali international has been in fantastic form for the Seagulls this season, and has garnered interest from some of the biggest clubs in the the Premier League, including the likes Liverpool, Manchester City and North London side Arsenal.

💪 Yves Bissouma has completed more tackles and interceptions combined than any other player in the Premier League this season (145)



🗞️ Manchester City are weighing up a summer move for the Brighton midfielder, per @DiscoMirror pic.twitter.com/TVulQZhyR3 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 7, 2021

Midfield is one area of the pitch that Manchester United could reportedly look to bolster in the coming transfer window and the 24-year-old has been tipped as one of the many targets they're considering. The report claims that Bissouma could leave the Amex Stadium for a fee in the region of £30m.

Antonio Conte wants to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba

In what is a stunning piece of news coming out of Italy, former Juventus boss Antonio Conte wants to reunite with Paul Pogba at Internazionale. The two shared an excellent relationship during their time at Juventus and the Italian is believed to be keen to bring him to San Siro as a marquee addition to his title-winning squad.

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with an exit from Old Trafford and, with his contract set to expire next summer, Manchester United are running out of time to tie him down to a new deal. However, the report also adds that Inter could struggle to afford Pogba this summer due to their financial situation.

Manchester United target Harry Kane wants Tottenham Hotspur exit

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane is set to ask his club to consider offers for his departure this summer, as per reports. The English superstar has established himself as one of the best forwards in world football and currently leads the Golden Boot race in the Premier League with 21 goals.

62 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 62 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under Jose Mourinho (45 goals, 17 assists) - no Premier League player has more goal involvements in this period (since 23/11/2019). Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/RyqzAHn0Yi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2021

Kane has been open about wanting to win silverware and, as he turns 28 this summer, time is running out for the striker to compete for major honours. The report suggests Manchester United are preparing a £90m bid to test Spurs' resolve and will look to lure Kane away from Spurs and bolster the Red Devils' attacking options.

