Manchester United News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms two injuries, Red Devils won't offer star 'Alexis Sanchez-style' contract, and more — 23rd October 2020

Manchester United are set to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Old Trafford as Premier League action resumes on Saturday. Both sides were busy during midweek with UEFA Champions League commitments as the Red Devils emerged victorious over French champions PSG, while the Blues drew at home to Sevilla.

It's set to be a thrilling encounter between the sides who met on three occasions last year, with Manchester United winning thrice and Chelsea winning once, albeit that victory came in the FA Cup semi-finals.

10 - Manchester United have won 10 consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/ss5j9cD8oU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020

Nonetheless, the mood in the Manchester United camp ahead of their fixture against Chelsea appears to be significantly better than it was after their devastating 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms injuries of two Manchester United players

Bailly endured another injury setback

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms that Manchester United stars Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are both injured and will not be able to feature against Chelsea. The Norwegian confirmed that the two players are set to miss 'a few weeks' of action for Manchester United and after picking up injuries. However, the manager remains optimistic of other injured stars Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood returning.

Speaking on his squad ahead of the game, Solskjaer confirmed;

“We’re still hoping Mason [Greenwood] and Harry [Maguire] can be available in the squad. Of course, we have a training session today [Friday], so they’re going to have to go through that. Eric [Bailly] won’t be available. Jesse [Lingard] won’t be available so we’ll manage without them for a few weeks I think.”

Advertisement

Manchester United won't break the bank to keep star player

Paul Pogba

As per a report from ESPN, Manchester United are not prepared to break the bank to keep superstar midfielder Paul Pogba at the club. The report that the Red Devils are unwilling to offer the World Cup winner an 'Alexis Sanchez-style contract', which was worth £400,000-a-week, in order to convince him to pen fresh terms at Old Trafford.

While Pogba's initial deal was set to run out come summer, Manchester United triggered the optional one-year extension in his contract which keeps him at the club until 2022. The French superstar has been heavily linked with a move to both Juventus and Real Madrid, and should he fail to agree a new deal at the club this year, he could be cashed in on by the Red Devils come summer. Pogba is currently said to be on a deal that fetches him £270,000-a-week.

Advertisement

Giggs heaps praise on Telles, draws comparison to Liverpool's full-backs

Former Red Devils star Ryan Giggs believes a player like Alex Telles is what Manchester United have missed in the recent past. The Brazilian international made his full debut for the Red Devils against PSG and was mighty impressive, particularly on the attacking side of things.

Giggs believes that he can provide United with the sort of attacking support that Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold give Liverpool.

⚽️ In four seasons at Porto, Alex Telles has had a direct hand in 56 league goals (19 goals, 37 assists)



👀 Alex Telles is a left-back... pic.twitter.com/Io9W5wY0ID — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 8, 2020

Speaking on Telles, Giggs told the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel;

"[Alex] Telles, I think that’s something we’ve been missing. You look at Liverpool, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Andy] Robertson - the goals that they provide. Now, full-backs have to have that in their armour. If the wingers are coming in, the full-backs have to create the width and make goals."

Telles could retain his place in the side for Manchester United's clash with Chelsea at the weekend.

Also read: 10 Biggest Ballon d'Or wins in football history