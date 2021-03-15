Manchester United News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on four signings, Red Devils reignite interest in Barcelona superstar, and more — 14th March, 2021

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a 1-0 win over former Red Devils boss David Moyes' side West Ham United. The win took them back up to second place in the table but they currently find themselves a whopping 14 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. The Red Devils now prepare for a midweek trip to San Siro to face AC Milan in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League tie after which they travel to Leicester City.

Ahead of their upcoming trip to Italy, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Massive update on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be offered a new deal by the club, as per latest reports in England. The Norwegian, whose current £7m-per-season deal runs out in 2022, has done a remarkable job of bringing the Red Devils to second place despite a thoroughly underwhelming summer transfer window.

4 - Manchester United have been eliminated from all four semi-finals they've contested under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (League Cup x2, FA Cup and Europa League). Hurdle. pic.twitter.com/JqSD8kjscp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2021

Although the former Manchester United striker's reign at the club has divided opinion with many being skeptical of his ability to deliver silverware, the club hierarchy is evidently pleased with the job he's done since taking over from Jose Mourinho in 2018. Solskjaer's new deal will reflect this, as he is set to earn up to £9m-per-season, with the report also claiming that the agreement is already in place.

Manchester United set for 'transfer summit' in coming weeks, summer overhaul imminent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be keen to ring in the changes this summer as he wants to strengthen in four positions, as per reports. The Red Devils will look for reinforcements in goal, central defence, defensive midfield, and at centre-forward.

David de Gea's long-term future is unclear at the moment and Manchester United are believed to be keen on getting his staggering £350,000-a-week salary off their books. His high-profile mistakes in recent seasons, coupled with Dean Henderson's resurgence, have paved the way for a potential exit for the Spaniard. Nick Pope has been touted as a target for the Red Devils should De Gea leave, as is Gigi Donnarumma of AC Milan.

4 - Edinson Cavani is the first Man Utd player to score each of their first four Premier League goals for the club in away matches. Sharpshooter. pic.twitter.com/m4lAwdWzbh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

The club hope to sign a long-term successor to the aging Nemanja Matic with Declan Rice on their shortlist for the position. Elsewhere, Anthony Martial's struggles in front of goal — with just four goals in 22 appearances in the league — forcing Solskjaer to look elsewhere for striking options, with Erling Haaland on their wishlist. Edinson Cavani appears is likely to depart in the summer, as per the report.

Manchester United could sign Antoine Griezmann for just £51m

In what could be a superb piece of business for the Red Devils, a report claims that Manchester United could be able to sign Antoine Griezmann for just £51m as Barcelona consider the Frenchman's sale. The striker has failed to replicate his Atletico Madrid form at the Nou Camp since his big money move from Diego Simeone's side.

5 - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has been involved in 5 goals at the 2018 World Cup (3 goals, 2 assists), no French player has done better in a single tournament over the last 50 years. Maté. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eea7169yvL — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 14, 2018

With Barcelona looking to sign superstar forward Erling Haaland, they need funds to offer Borussia Dortmund and could offload Griezmann for a cut-price fee. The 29-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United during Jose Mourinho's time at the club and is believed to be a player held in high regard by the Red Devils. However, with Solskjaer also keen on Haaland, it remains to be seen if they will opt to sign Griezmann should they miss out on the Norwegian.

