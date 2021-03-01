Manchester United News Roundup: Portuguese star responds to Red Devils rumours, club 'will not hesitate' to sign €100m Real Madrid superstar, and more — 1st March, 2021

Manchester United left Stamford Bridge with a point on Sunday night, but the controversy regarding a penalty still plagues the result. The Red Devils expressed their dismay at not being awarded a penalty after Callum Hudson-Odoi handled the ball in the box, and Luke Shaw fuelled the fire after claiming to have heard Stuart Atwell say he didn't want to award it due to potential talk over it later.

The point sees Manchester United remain in second place, albeit they now find themselves 12 points off league leaders Manchester City. Ahead of their upcoming trip to Selhurst Park in midweek, here is the latest Red Devils news.

Manchester United add Nicolas N’Koulou to centre-back wishlist

Italian outlet TuttoSport claim that Manchester United and rivals Leeds United are interested in signing Torino defender Nicolas N’Koulou on a free transfer come summer. The Cameroon international, who joined the Turin club in 2017, is set to become a free agent in the summer and is yet to renew terms with Davide Nicola's side.

With the club on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, N'Koulou could provide a cost-effective option to help bolster their backline. However, given that he is set to turn 31 next month and that he's only featured in 11 Serie A matches this campaign, it is a rather strange transfer shout and is not in keeping with the transfer model opted for by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Andre Silva responds to Manchester United transfer rumours

With top strike target Erling Haaland potentially set to be at the heart of a transfer war between Europe's biggest clubs, Portuguese star Andre Silva has been linked with Manchester United as a cheaper alternative. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has already hit the 20-goal barrier for his club this campaign and has been in phenomenal form in the Bundesliga.

Silva was asked about the rumours suggesting he could move to Manchester United. The former AC Milan man explained;

"I’ve heard rumours, but that is it. Rumours are rumours… At the end of this season, it’s something that gives me more motivation to work, it’s a sign that what I have accomplished has borne fruit, and the path has been good."

Silva, who was once touted as the future of Portugal's attack by Cristiano Ronaldo, was then asked about how much he believes he's valued at. Silva said;

"Around 105 million? [laughs] I’m kidding. I think I heard 30 and something somewhere… when we sell our merchandise, we always increase the value a little bit [laughs]. Things are as they are and, whatever happens around us, the most important thing is to look at me and what I can do."

Apart from Manchester United, Atletico Madrid are another club to have been strongly linked with a move for Silva amidst a superb vein of form in Germany.

Manchester United 'will not hesitate' with Raphael Varane signing

Raphael Varane has long been a dream signing for Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward. The French superstar has been crucial to Real Madrid's immense success over the last few years and is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position. However, with a contract that is set to expire in 2022, his future at the capital club is in the air.

Multiple reports have claimed Varane could be sold by Real Madrid if he doesn't sign a new deal by the end of the season. Should he become available, a new report claims that Manchester 'will not hesitate' to do a deal with Los Blancos and lure Varane — a player that they wanted to sign a decade ago — away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the 27-year-old is valued at €70m, the report claims that Real Madrid will demand a fee of €100m should Manchester United or any potential suitors want to sign Varane. Liverpool are another club believed to be very keen on signing him, alongside French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

