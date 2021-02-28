Manchester United News Roundup: Bizarre reason for club missing out on Erling Haaland revealed, Thomas Tuchel admits trying to sign 'dangerous' Red Devils superstar, and more — 28th February 2021

Manchester United are just over an hour away from kicking off their high-profile clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils, currently second in the Premier League table, will look to get one over their in-form rivals, who are yet to lose a single game since the arrival of new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Ahead of their trip to West London, here is a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Thomas Tuchel admits trying to sign 'dangerous' Bruno Fernandes

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel revealed ahead of their upcoming clash that he attempted to sign Bruno Fernandes during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese midfielder has proven himself as one of the best players in the world since his arrival at Old Trafford and, as per Tuchel, is Manchester United's primary goal threat.

The German coach revealed;

"My first sporting director in Paris was Antero Henrique, who is Portuguese. He knew Bruno very, very well. He fought hard to have a connection to him and to bring him to our team because he was a big personality for Sporting."

"An effective goalscorer, and an effective guy to make the other players around him dangerous. It was during my first year in Paris. We watched more and more games about him. We followed him and tried to be in touch with him to make it happen. He went another way. It’s bad for us, eh, that we have to play against him?"

9 - Since the start of February 2020, Bruno Fernandes has scored nine penalties in the Premier League - two more than any other player. Formality. pic.twitter.com/FF2pkA3iji — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2021

Advertisement

The Chelsea head coach added on the Manchester United man,

"The impact he has since he arrived in Man United is indescribable. Unbelievable. Coming from Portugal — stepping in here, one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, the strongest league in Europe, and to have this kind of impact, I have nothing but the biggest respect for this guy."

"He’s outstanding. He’s one of the best-attacking midfielders in the world. He has a huge impact. He has such a big influence on their game, on their attacking game. It is key to defend against him, to be around him, to be close to him."

Bruno Fernandes is in line to start against Tuchel's side during their upcoming clash at Stamford Bridge.

Nikola Milenkovic to push for Manchester United move

AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Advertisement

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic will push for a move to Manchester United should an offer come in for him, as per reports. The Serb, who has been a subject of interest for Manchester United since the days of Jose Mourinho, has come up once again as a priority target for the club amidst their search for reinforcements in central defence.

The £30m man has been in fine form for the Viola and has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2022. For this reason, Fiorentina could choose to cash in on him this summer, with the likes of Manchester United as well as Manchester City interested in his services. Milenkovic is also considered to be a suitable and cheaper alternative to French star Jules Kounde, who has a £68m release clause.

Manchester United missed out on Erling Haaland due to bizarre confusion

Borussia Dortmund v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

In what could be one of the strangest pieces of transfer reports in recent months, it has now been revealed that Manchester United missed out on superstar striker Erling Haaland due to a bizarre reason, as per Everton scout Bryan King. The Red Devils were keen on the striker back when he was plying his trade for FK Molde under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management.

Advertisement

Manchester United were scheduled to call Haaland's (former) agent Jim Solbakken at 9am on an unspecified date to finalise the £3m deal. However, the club failed to take into account the time difference between Norway and England, and this allowed RB Salzburg to capitalise on the situation and swoop in for Haaland before Manchester United managed to sign him.

8/8 - Erling Haaland has scored 17 goals in 13 Champions League appearances, netting against all eight opponents he has faced in the competition. Only Robert Lewandowski (18) has scored more goals than the Norwegian in the competition since the start of last season. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/ulXHbXsLkK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

Solskjaer was keen on Haaland once again before his move to Borussia Dortmund, and the club missed out on him again. The 20-year-old is expected to be at the heart of another long-drawn transfer saga this summer, with Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and other clubs interested in signing him.

Also read: Red Devils forward could be set for shock sale, club on red alert as Real Madrid open to superstar's departure, and more