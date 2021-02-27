Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils forward could be set for shock sale, club on red alert as Real Madrid open to superstar's departure, and more — 27th February 2021 

Manchester United are just over 24 hours away from their trip to West London as they're set to face an in-form Chelsea side. The previous meeting between the two sides this season ended in a goalless draw while Frank Lampard was still in charge of the Blues, but their current rendition under Thomas Tuchel is a whole different proposition altogether.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Alex Telles set to be used for Marcelo Brozovic deal

Manchester United's summer signing Alex Telles could be set for a move to Inter as part of a deal to bring Marcelo Brozovic to Old Trafford, as per reports. The Croat has long been a subject of interest for the Red Devils, and the report from Italy claims that his arrival ‘would raise the overall quality of the midfield available to Solskjaer at Manchester United’.

No player made more tackles (3) or more interceptions (3) than Marcelo Brozovic against Juventus.



Controlled the midfield. pic.twitter.com/jyqH2lNbMI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 17, 2021

Should they still be interested in bolstering their options in the middle with Brozovic, Telles, who has just six Premier League starts to his name this year, could be key to any potential deal. The Brazilian is valued at €20m, and his services, along with a further €30m in cash is believed to be enough to purchase Brozovic from Antonio Conte's high-flying Nerazzurri.

Manchester United 'open' to Anthony Martial sale

Manchester United officials are believed to be open to the idea of selling Anthony Martial in the summer, as per reports. The Frenchman, who has racked up over 250 appearances for the club since joining over half a decade ago in a big-money deal, has endured a torrid campaign this year as he's registered just four Premier League goals in 20 games.

2013 - Anthony Martial is the first Manchester United player to score a @premierleague hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013; since the 2013-14 season, 21 different clubs have seen a player score a hat-trick in the competition before Martial's today. Hiatus. pic.twitter.com/NyNFaPuU8H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

A Eurosport report claims that the Red Devils higher-ups' patience with Martial is running thin, and they could sell him this summer should they receive a suitable offer. With the club still looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Martial's departure could hold the key to his purchase and would also allow them to reinforce other areas. It is also worth noting that Edinson Cavani is expected to sign a one-year extension after a superb start to life at Manchester United.

Manchester United on red alert about Raphael Varane departure

In what could be one of the most substantial transfer moves in the summer, Manchester United are believed to be on high alert as Real Madrid will listen to offers for Raphael Varane. The French star has been a long-standing target for Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward and came close to signing him before moving to Madrid.

3 - Raphaël Varane has made more errors leading to goals in the Champions League than any other player since the start of 2020 (3). Strange. pic.twitter.com/jGbdv90UBU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2020

Now, however, the situation is different due to Varane's contract situation. The World Cup winner's contract is set to expire in 2022, and he is no closer to renewing his deal. This, according to AS, will force Real Madrid to listen to offers for the 27-year-old this summer. Apart from the Red Devils, Chelsea and Juventus are also said to be monitoring his situation.

