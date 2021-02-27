Manchester United News Roundup: Manchester City superstar reveals truth about failed Old Trafford switch, club CEO drops huge hint about Red Devils target, and more — 26th February, 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations for their high-profile clash against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils are fresh off their progression to the next phase of the UEFA Europa League after a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad and are set to face AC Milan in the last 16 of the tournament.

Ahead of their game against the Blues, here is the latest Manchester United news.

Ilkay Gundogan reveals truth behind Manchester United rumours

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City superstar Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that there was, indeed, truth to rumours suggesting he was in talks to join Manchester United before moving to England. The German international has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this year and was strong linked with a move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. The move, however, never materialised, and Gundogan reveals the story about these rumours.

He told Sky Sports about Manchester United's interest in him;

"It’s kind of true. There were talks. I think that was at least two or three years before I joined [Manchester] City. When I was playing at Borussia Dortmund. One team-mate of mine, Shinji Kagawa, went to Man United, and someone told me they came to a few games to watch him before they bought him."

11 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored 11 Premier League goals this season - the only German players to score more in a single campaign in the competition are Jürgen Klinsmann (20) and Uwe Rösler (15), both in the 1994-95 campaign. Schützenfest. #MCITOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2021

He added,

Advertisement

“Then I took their attention, but it never really went into advanced talks because Borussia Dortmund made quite early clear that they are not willing to sell me. I also had a few years left on my contract so there was not really a point to talk to anyone at that moment. So yeah, in the end it didn’t happen."

The metronomic German also reiterated that he has no regrets over a failed move to Manchester United and understandably so, given that he went on to win two Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, and other honours under Pep Guardiola.

Injury updates ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United have faced a raft of injuries in a short spell in 2021, including blows to Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, and other key players. While they are expected to have some of them back in time for the blockbuster game at Stamford Bridge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed they are still far from full strength.

Advertisement

While the Manchester United boss revealed that Donny van de Beek should be back, Edinson Cavani and Dan James' involvement in the Chelsea game hangs in the balance and will face late fitness tests. Elsewhere, both Pogba and McTominay are officially ruled out of the game due to injuries, and so is Juan Mata, ruling out a potential homecoming in West London for the Spaniard.

Borussia Dortmund CEO doesn't rule out Jadon Sancho sale

Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn 07 - DFB Cup: Round Of Sixteen

The Jadon Sancho transfer saga has been one of the most high-profile transfer chases Manchester United have been involved in during recent seasons, primarily due to the figures being mentioned to see the deal through. Solskjaer's side were priced out of a move last summer after they were quoted €120m last summer, but multiple reports suggest that they could be back in for him this year, albeit at a much lesser transfer fee.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has now fuelled these rumours saying that he cannot rule anything out amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which could potentially force them to part ways with their star asset.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho has scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season for Borussia Dortmund.



He ends his run of 16 league games without a goal. pic.twitter.com/n0CosQAQ2i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

Speaking on a potential sale, the Dortmund supremo remarked;

"In the midst of a pandemic, I no longer rule anything out. But it is not necessarily aspired to. Above all, there is the financial balance: that we have a strong team on the field and are economically stable at the same time. Asking banks for credit lines at the drop of a hat just to avoid selling a player will not be our way."

Sancho has long been tipped to be the perfect addition to Manchester United's young an exciting attack, and it remains to be seen if they can get their man this time around after missing out on him last year.

Also read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Erling Haaland speculation, Red Devils drop out of race for French superstar, and more