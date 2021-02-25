Manchester United News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Erling Haaland speculation, Red Devils drop out of race for French superstar, and more — 25th February 2021

Manchester United are just hours away from kicking off their UEFA Europa League clash against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. The Red Devils hold a four-goal advantage after a thrashing in Turin as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ran riot over La Real. The return leg is a great opportunity to rest some of their big-name players and afford some valuable game time to some of the host of talented youngsters on Manchester United's ranks.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic valued at €40m

Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic is valued at €40m by the Viola and could be set for a move. The Serb has long been on the list of Manchester United's targets since the days of Jose Mourinho's time in charge of the club and, with a contract expiring in the summer of 2022, Milenkovic could be sold this summer.

100 - Nikola #Milenkovic will play his 100th Serie A match at 23 years and 68 days; in the era of three points per win, only Federico Chiesa reached this milestone as the youngest among the Fiorentina players (21 years, 213 days). Rampant.#FiorentinaVerona pic.twitter.com/CsrgOWCP8A — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 19, 2020

Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Fiorentina turned down a bid worth €25m from West Ham United in the summer, saying that they were short by €15m in terms of their valuation. Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the towering centre-back's services, albeit the Red Devils' pressing need for a new central defender could give them an edge.

Manchester United drop out of race for Jules Kounde

Despite being strongly linked with a move for French star Jules Kounde, Manchester United are set to drop their interest in the centre-back after deeming him to be too expensive, as per reports. The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of Manchester United defence and were believed to have identified Kounde as an ideal target.

1 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 in the first half against Barcelona:



1 goal

2 shots - 50% of Sevilla's shots (2/4)

45 passes completed from 49 (91.8%) - 2nd most by a Sevilla player

0 fouls conceded



Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/ngloWZGlJZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2021

However, they are now reluctant to trigger his staggering £68m release clause, leaving Liverpool and Chelsea with a free run at the highly-rated Frenchman. Kounde is widely regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in the world and is also being eyed by the likes of Real Madrid. Sevilla turned down a €55m bid for him from Manchester City last summer before ultimately purchasing Ruben Dias.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Erling Haaland speculation

FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Manchester United have been tipped as one of the potential destinations for in-form superstar Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football since his move to Borussia Dortmund and his client, Mino Raiola, recently claimed that only ten clubs in the world could afford to sign Haaland.

Solskjaer, who previously worked with Haaland at FK Molde, has been spoken of highly by the 20-year-old and Manchester United were interested in signing him prior to his move to Dortmund from RB Salzburg.

Speaking on his relationship with Haaland, Solskjaer explained;

"I think when you’ve had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them, of course. I keep in touch with Erling [Haaland], and it’s great to see him become the player he has become, and I know he’ll work to improve all the time. He’s a Dortmund player, and we just wish him well there, and let’s see what life will bring later on."

8/8 - Erling Haaland has scored 17 goals in 13 Champions League appearances, netting against all eight opponents he has faced in the competition. Only Robert Lewandowski (18) has scored more goals than the Norwegian in the competition since the start of last season. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/ulXHbXsLkK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

When asked about whether Manchester United could make a move for Haaland, the Norwegian head coach responded;

"You know I can't speak about Erling because he’s at Borussia Dortmund. I think it's disrespectful to talk too much about it apart from that, I know him and I speak to him. Who wasn't interested in him a year ago? Everybody would say you would take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player."

The 47-year-old added,

"But for me, we have recruited well. Dan [James] and Bruno [Fernandes] show that the signings we have made since I came to the club have all contributed and added to the squad and that is part of what we have to do. We have to complement what we have in our group with other different types of players and also young players. I'm happy with our recruitment model and the processes that we go through."

