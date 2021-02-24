Manchester United News Roundup: Star trio injured ahead of Real Sociedad clash, Red Devils weighing up moves for two centre-backs, and more — 24th February 2021

Manchester United are just over 24 hours away from their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were too hot to handle for La Real as they have a daunting four-goal deficit to overturn, and the Spanish side need to score as many without a reply at the very least.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms three absentees for second leg vs La Real

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that first-team stars Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, and veteran striker Edinson Cavani are all unavailable for their return leg against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. The Dutchman and the Uruguayan were both absent from their travelling squad for the first leg in Turin, and although McTominay started the game, he had to be withdrawn later into the game.

Solskajer confirmed the squad is 'more or less same squad vs Newcastle', meaning that they are still without star midfielder Paul Pogba. Bruno Fernandes could potentially be handed a much-needed rest as well, given that they have a four-goal lead heading into it..

Two centre-backs under consideration for Manchester United

Manchester United have been regularly linked with Jules Kounde in recent weeks and could potentially make a move for him come summer. The centre-back, who has a €90m release clause in his contract, could potentially be available for a figure of around €70m at the end of the season, and a new report claims that a Manchester United scout was present to watch him last week.

Jules Koundé was pretty much perfect against Bayern:



◎ 100% aerial duels (6/6)

◎ 100% tackle succes (3/3)

◎ 100% take-ons completed (1/1)



Dominant in the air and on the ground. 💪 pic.twitter.com/xfLriDKSpi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 24, 2020

Apart from the Frenchman, another name that has popped up on Manchester United's radar is Anel Ahmedhodzic. The one-time Chelsea target, currently on the books at Malmo, came close to joining both the Blues and Atalanta last summer, but both moves fell through in the eleventh hour. However, the Red Devils have reportedly entered the fray for his signature and are expected to send in a €13m bid for him in the near future.

Mino Raiola says four English clubs can afford Erling Haaland

FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Super-agent Mino Raiola believes that there are only ten clubs in the world who can afford his superstar client Erling Haaland, out of whom four are from the Premier League. Haaland has been linked with several of Europe's elite clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, among others.

Speaking on the sides interested in the 20-year-old and those who can afford him, Raiola said;

"Only 10 clubs in the world have the economic power to buy [Erling] Haaland, and four of them are teams of the Premier League. I don't think there's a manager or sports director in the world who would say that he’s not interested in Haaland..."

Solskjaer: “Haaland? I can't speak because he's with Dortmund & it's disrespectful to talk too much about it. Everyone would say you'd take the best players in the world... we just wish him well there at BVB then let's see what life will bring later on". 🔴 @SimonPeach #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2021

Manchester United have been regularly linked with him due to the relation that Solskjaer shares with Haaland. The two Norwegians worked together during their time at FK Molde and have a great amount of mutual respect for each other.

Haaland has a €75m release clause set to become active in 2022, so it remains to be seen where the Borussia Dortmund star will end up.

