Manchester United News Roundup: Chelsea could pip club to superstar striker, Leicester City keen on in-form Red Devils midfielder, and more — 23rd February 2021

Manchester United are scheduled to host LaLiga Santander club Real Sociedad at Old Trafford to play out the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout tie. La Real were played off the park in the first leg in Turin as Manchester United smashed them with a scoreline of 4-0, giving the hosts a chance to see an altered line up, affording their big-name players some much-needed rest.

Ahead of the game set for Thursday night, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Leicester City eye move for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has given his career a lifeline with his sublime start to life at the London Stadium. The West Ham United midfielder has been involved in four goals in as many appearances so far and has injected more impetus to the Hammers' surprising push for the European spots. While they might hope to keep him in the long-run, West Ham face competition for him, with Leicester City now interested in signing Lingard.

3 - Jesse Lingard has as many Premier League goals under David Moyes (3 in 4 games for West Ham) as he did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (3 in 36 games for Man Utd). Upturn. #WHUTOT pic.twitter.com/IXHimitnmM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

The Foxes are believed to be impressed by the English international and are weighing up a move for the on-loan Red Devil. The report claims that the options for Lingard continue to grow, and he could potentially even return to Manchester United, albeit it might be a bit too early to call. Should he leave permanently, the Foxes are definitely a club ready to make a move for Lingard.

Chelsea could pip Manchester United and co. to Erling Haaland

FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Advertisement

There is a very high possibility of Europe's elite football clubs going head-to-head this summer for the services of Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund forward is undisputedly the next striker ready to make the leap to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and has a stellar list of admirers. While the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and others hope to sign him, Chelsea are working hard behind the scenes to make themselves a suitable option for him.

A report suggests that Chelsea are very keen on signing Haaland, and their massive transfer splurges, coupled with their recent appointment of ex-Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, could make the Blues' project a brilliant proposition. The 20-year-old has a €75m release clause in his contract, which becomes active in 2022, but he could become available on the market earlier.

10 - Erling Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the quickest a player has ever reached 10 goals for a team in the competition, breaking Roy Makaay's record with Bayern Munich (10 games, between 2003 - 2004). Machine. pic.twitter.com/quQJearNfh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

Tuchel's men are growing confident of signing him, but they still have their work cut out for them, with even the likes of Manchester City strongly interested in him.

Benoit Badiashile confirms Manchester United offer

Advertisement

Club Atletico de Madrid v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Group A

AS Monaco star Benoit Badiashile has confirmed that he rejected an offer from Manchester United earlier on. The Frenchman was strongly linked with a move to the Red Devils and Real Madrid, but opted to remain at the Ligue 1 club. Badiashile, however, stands by his decision to stay at Monaco as he believes it was the right move for his development.

The 19-year-old explained;

"No, not at all. It was the right choice [to stay at Monaco]. First off is I have not enjoyed good seasons since I have been at Monaco. We played to stay up and so now I am really experiencing the top of the table and I think that continuing with the club that formed me was the right decision and this is being proved by the season that we are having."

He has been in fine form this year and could still get a big-money move to a top European club in the near future.

Also read: Club 'close deal' to sign 21-year-old Serie A superstar, Red Devils retain interest in Bundesliga forward, and more