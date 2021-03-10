Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils ace's father makes shocking claim over future, club in pole position to land €120m-rated superstar, and more — 10th March, 2021

Manchester United are just 24 hours away from kicking off their highly-anticipated UEFA Europa League tie against AC Milan at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already been handed a massive boost as several Rossoneri stars — including Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu, and ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic — are missing from the travelling AC Milan squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side then host West Ham at the same venue come weekend.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Edinson Cavani's father hints at Manchester United exit

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Edinson Cavani's father, Luis Cavani, claims that there is a 60% chance that his son will leave Manchester United this summer. The rumours regarding the Uruguayan potential exit have been heating up over the last week or so, particularly after South American outlet Ole claimed that he has an understanding in place with Boca Juniors.

Luis Cavani has fuelled these rumours even further by saying that there is a possibility of the striker leaving this summer. Speaking on the 33-year-old's future, his father expressed;

"If I were to give you a percentage of him [Edinson Cavani] coming [back to South America], I’d give you around 60%."

4 - Edinson Cavani is the first Man Utd player to score each of their first four Premier League goals for the club in away matches. Sharpshooter. pic.twitter.com/m4lAwdWzbh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

His father also revealed that Cavani "doesn’t feel comfortable where he is," hinting that a move to South America could make sense for him to remain closer to his family.

In what appeared to be a response to this speculation, Edinson Cavani posted an image of himself on social media with a captain suggesting that he's 'proud' to don the iconic shirt. It remains to be seen if he does end up leaving the club come summer, however.

Edinson Cavani after Boca Juniors rumours: “I’m proud to dress Manchester United shirt”. Before the end of the season, #MUFC board will meet Cavani and they’ll decide together about his contract. Boca will push to sign him, but nothing has been agreed yet. 🔴 #manutd pic.twitter.com/iz9BDEmDT2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2021

Nikola Milenkovic reveals he idolised Nemanja Vidic

AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Manchester United have been linked with a host of defenders in the recent past, and Nikola Milenkovic is a player whose name has appeared as a target on multiple occasions. The Fiorentina man has been scouted by Manchester United in the past and is being seriously considered as an option come summer.

Milenkovic has now revealed that he grew up idolising former Manchester United captain and legend Nemanja Vidic. The 23-year-old explained;

"When I was little, Serbian defender [Nemanja] Vidic, who played for Manchester United, was my idol. He was a very strong defender. I still watch the videos of his highlights today."

100 - Nikola #Milenkovic will play his 100th Serie A match at 23 years and 68 days; in the era of three points per win, only Federico Chiesa reached this milestone as the youngest among the Fiorentina players (21 years, 213 days). Rampant.#FiorentinaVerona pic.twitter.com/CsrgOWCP8A — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 19, 2020

This could be a potential hint towards the ongoing transfer talks as reports from Italy claimed earlier that Manchester United have already enquired about the finances needed to pull the deal off.

Borussia Dortmund 'waiting' for Red Devils to sign €120m Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are believed to be waiting for Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho come summer to enable them to overhaul their squad, as per reports from Germany. The Red Devils came close to signing Sancho last summer but were priced out of the move as Dortmund were adamant on their €120m price tag.

However, with BVB now potentially set to miss UEFA Champions League football next year and the squad needing new additions, Sancho's departure appears to be an inevitable one, and Manchester United are in pole position to land him. The report also claims that Dortmund have identified Donyell Malen of PSV Eindhoven as Sancho's replacement.

