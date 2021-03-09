Manchester United News Roundup: Club told to pay €70m for Portuguese wonderkid, Red Devils identify LaLiga star as priority target, and more | 9th March, 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations ahead of their upcoming blockbuster clash against AC Milan. The Red Devils, fresh off their sublime 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, will hope that the victory will give them some much-needed momentum at a crucial point in their campaign.

Ahead of their crucial UEFA Europa League tie against the Rossoneri, here is a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Diogo Dalot's agent discusses Manchester United future

Hellas Verona FC v AC Milan - Serie A

Diogo Dalot is in no hurry and the decision over his long-term future will only be made in the summer, as per agent Carlos Goncalves. The Portuguese defender had a relatively unimpressive start to life in Milan but had a great game last week, scoring his first league goal for the Italian giants.

Speaking on the Manchester United loanee, his agent explained;

"At the right time, this [Dalot's future] will also be discussed. He has to train at his best and take advantage of every opportunity, the rest will be seen. There’s no contact now, but it’s normal. The focus is all on the field. Later we will talk about it and we’ll see what happens."

There is no option to purchase the 21-year-old permanently, due to which he is largely expected to return to his parent club come summer before a decision on his future is made.

Manchester United told to pay €70m for Nuno Mendes

Sporting CP v Aberdeen: UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round

Manchester United and Liverpool have been told that they must trigger Nuno Mendes' €70m release clause in order to sign him come summer, as per reports in Portugal. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most intriguing up-and-coming talents in Europe and has impressed profoundly with his displays for Sporting CP.

The Red Devils, along with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool have been regularly linked with a move for Mendes, and United in particular have been tipped as a potential destination due to their excellent relationship with Sporting. However, with other pressing needs in their squad at the moment, it remains to be seen if they opt to spend this massive a fee on a position that they are well-covered in.

Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Pau Torres

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Speaking of priorities, it is no secret that Manchester United need to strengthen their central defensive options come summer. They have been linked with a host of top players in this position including the likes of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, and others, and are being tipped to move for Pau Torres of Villarreal.

The Spaniard has been one of the most eye-catching defenders in LaLiga Santander over the last couple of years and has regularly been linked with moves to Europe's elite. With a towering frame and being gifted with superb ability on the ball, it isn't hard to see why he is a coveted asset for several clubs.

121 - Pau Torres attempted 121 passes for Spain 🇪🇸yesterday (115 completed), the most by a player in a single game against Germany 🇩🇪 in the last 10 years. Calm. pic.twitter.com/qO7LYZiPzs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2020

An exclusive from MEN reveals that Torres is a player Manchester United are closely monitoring the defender and are 'likelier' to make an offer for him than Manchester City, although the latter retain an interest in him. Torres has also emerged as a potential candidate to replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid should the legendary centre-back depart.

